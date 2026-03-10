What's The Average Lifespan Of AA Batteries? Here's How Long They Last In Storage

There are probably a lot of items you keep tucked away in drawers to use sparingly that you don't realize actually expire. One such item is AA batteries. While they don't technically "go bad" as food might, they do half a shelf life. It's tempting to buy a massive pack in bulk to pull out a couple as needed for remotes, toys, and other battery-operated electronics. This could be even years after you bought them for a device that doesn't need them swapped often, like a TV remote, wall clock, or smoke detector. But they do have a shelf life that's important to be aware of.

With that said, most alkaline AA batteries last a very long time, as in up to 10 years or longer. However, it's entirely possible you may unearth a pack you forgot you had or a backup supply your elderly parent or grandparent has been stockpiling for decades, thinking they "never go bad." It's important to understand the average lifespan of AA batteries. Using them beyond that could be dangerous if there are signs of leakage, swelling, or corrosion in the worst-case scenario, or they simply won't work, or work to their full capacity, in the best.