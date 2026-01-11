Costco Kirkland Signature Vs. Amazon Basics Batteries - Which Are Better?
When it comes to batteries, there are top brands like Duracell and Energizer, along with many others. These include house brands offered by shops like Costco and Amazon. Costco's Kirkland brand appears on everything from toilet paper to spirits, and yes, even batteries. Meanwhile, the Amazon Basics line includes a variety of products, from toiletries to clothing and batteries.
When it comes to both Kirkland Signature and Amazon Basics batteries, both are available for a fraction of the price of others, making them tempting options to save a few bucks. But are they worth it, and which one is better? That depends on important factors like reliability, consistency, and longevity. Amazon Basics batteries tend to get plenty of great overall reviews, but Kirkland Signature batteries perform pretty well, too. By the numbers, Amazon Basics batteries usually boast higher specs and tend to come out on top in head-to-head tests. But there are conflicting reports with useful data to help you decide on strengths and weaknesses, as well as value. In the end, however, it comes down to conducting your own real-world tests.
Specs compared
Based on average specifications for Kirkland Signature vs. Amazon Basics batteries, both are 1.5V alkaline batteries that come in various cells, including popular ones like AA and AAA. The typical lifespan for Kirkland batteries is up to 10-11 hours with moderate use, while Amazon Basics batteries promise slightly more at 12-13 hours. The capacity of Amazon Basics batteries is also higher at 2,200mAh for AA cells versus 2,000mAh for Kirkland AA cells.
Kirkland batteries use an enhanced formula for leak protection, while Amazon Basics uses the industry standard. As with other Kirkland products, Kirkland batteries are manufactured by an established brand, Duracell. Amazon Basics batteries appear to be made at least in part by a Japanese company, FDK Corporation, and other OEMs, while Amazon handles the branding and distribution. As for value, you end up paying slightly more per battery for Amazon Basics batteries. That's not surprising since, like anything else at Costco, Kirkland Signature batteries are sold in bulk packages. But you can also find good deals for Amazon Basics batteries. It's worth noting that both brands of batteries are recyclable and meet EPA standards as well.
Real-world tests
Several sources have conducted real-world head-to-head tests between these two brands of batteries. Some say Amazon Basics batteries, which rank among the most popular battery brands, last longer, particularly when dealing with gadgets that draw constant power. But other sources suggest Kirkland batteries are better in these scenarios. This might be considered a wash when you factor in that you spend a bit less on Kirkland batteries. Some tests indicate that Amazon Basics batteries have higher incidents of leakage reports over two years, and you might notice some corrosion after seasonal storage without removing them.
Taking everything into account, there are conflicting reports about which is best. But overall, Kirkland batteries are better for buying in bulk, especially for smart home winter prep. You can have packages of AA and AAA cells on hand for devices whenever you need them, like the TV remote, kids' toys, and game controllers. Amazon Basics, meanwhile, offers a wider variety of sizes with options like larger C, D, 9V, and even coin cell options for items like flashlights, large toys, and key fobs. So, for specific needs or medium-sized packs when on sale, Amazon might be the better choice. Overall, you'll be happy with either.