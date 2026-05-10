These 5 Common Objects Are Radioactive According To The US Department Of Nuclear Energy

Radioisotopes aren't only used to make things glow. Despite the dangers associated with radiation, it's actually thanks to radioactive elements that society has some of the most vital safety equipment in human history. Case in point: the smoke detector, the vital fire and smoke warning system that's been saving lives since the 1960s. Obviously, a smoke detector's job is to detect smoke, but how can a machine do that when it can't smell? Rather than odors, the answer lies in the flow of ions in and around the detector, the disruptive elements of smoke, and the radioactive isotope at the center of it all.

Many consumer-grade smoke detectors contain a small amount of Americium-241, a radioisotope, which is encased in a shielding layer of foil and ceramic. The presence of this radioisotope ionizes ambient air molecules, creating both positively and negatively charged ions that flow between two charged plates in the detector. When smoke passes nearby, the flow of ions within the detector is interrupted, and the alarm is triggered. Thanks to that foil and ceramic shielding, the Americium in the detector poses no radiation threat to you.

Even if it were damaged, the radiation dose is very small and can be stopped by something as thin as a piece of paper. You may be exposed to trace amounts of radiation if you stood right next to a damaged smoke detector every day for years on end, but no more than you would from sitting in front of an old CRT TV.