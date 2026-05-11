Why USB-C Ports Aren't Color-Coded (But USB-A Ports Are)

I'll admit, a big part of my motivation for writing this explainer is self-serving. As someone who has been using and reviewing tech for decades, USB color coding is one of those bits of trivia that has flitted in and out of my consciousness multiple times through the years, but never found enough purchase to really stick. It's not something that sticks like knowing what type of USB port you have. Here's hoping that a dedicated article to why most USB-A ports are color-coded and why most USB-C ports aren't will help lodge it in the old grey matter.

The TL;DR is that USB-A ports are largely color-coded to denote the generation of USB they support. You might then assume, especially considering its simple, reversible form factor, that USB-C doesn't require color coding because of some universal, standardized capacities. Unfortunately, the exact opposite is actually the case: USB-C lacks color coding because there are too many variables to easily indicate with a single color.