5 New And Returning HBO Max Shows To Watch In May 2026

April showers bring May flowers, or more accurately, a bunch of great TV shows and movies to watch on HBO Max. Like most streaming services, Max often has a refreshed rotation to not only make sure there's some great stuff to watch but also new material altogether like new shows, new seasons, new movies and beyond. They keep that subscription relevant for sure.

Of course, you have the well-known options like "Rooster" or "Euphoria," the latter of which is likely coming up on the conclusion of its final season. You also have newcomers on the way, like "Lanterns" scheduled to drop in August. There are more than a few addictive HBO Max miniseries you can finish in one day or during a binge session, as well.

If you're not privy to the difference between HBO versus HBO max, you might want to check out a simple guide that breaks it all down. Basically, HBO Max is the streaming service housing HBO, with lots of additional original shows and content. Seeing as it's now May, and time for some new entertainment, here are some of the best shows coming to HBO Max over the next month.