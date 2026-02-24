How To Cancel Your HBO Max Subscription
There are many reasons why you might want to cancel your HBO Max subscription, including not being interested in the content anymore, or finding a cheap alternative to streaming subscriptions. Whatever the case, there are several ways to cancel your subscription, depending on how you signed up in the first place. For example, the easiest way to cancel your HBO Max subscription is if you originally subscribed through its website.
However, since the company also offers registration via third-party providers — like Apple, Google, and Amazon — you might need to take a different approach. With HBO Max continuing to raise its prices, maybe you're tired of paying that monthly fee. Or perhaps you find the question of whether or not the Netflix and HBO Max apps will be combined, as part of the potential merger, just too confusing. Regardless, you don't need a reason to cancel your HBO Max subscription, you just need to follow these steps.
Cancelling HBO Max depends on how you originally subscribed
If you registered with HBO Max directly, the cancellation process is straightforward. Simply sign in to your HBO Max account, open your profile, select the Subscription option, and choose Cancel Your Subscription. Once you've done that, HBO will tell how long you have to access the service before the billing period ends.
Regarding third-party providers, each of them has a separate path, but these are common options. If you subscribed with an Apple device, like an iPhone or iPad, open Settings, choose your name and then select Subscriptions. From there, you can manage subscriptions, including HBO Max. By selecting it, you can cancel it.
For Android users, visiting the Google Play Store is the way to go. On the top right corner of the app, you'll find your profile icon and Payment & Subscriptions. Under the second option, you can manage your HBO Max service and cancel the subscription. Finally, those who subscribed with Amazon need to open a web browser, sign into their account, and go to Amazon Memberships and Subscriptions. After finding HBO Max in there, follow the cancellation steps until you're free from the service.