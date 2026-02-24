How To Cancel Your HBO Max Subscription

There are many reasons why you might want to cancel your HBO Max subscription, including not being interested in the content anymore, or finding a cheap alternative to streaming subscriptions. Whatever the case, there are several ways to cancel your subscription, depending on how you signed up in the first place. For example, the easiest way to cancel your HBO Max subscription is if you originally subscribed through its website.

However, since the company also offers registration via third-party providers — like Apple, Google, and Amazon — you might need to take a different approach. With HBO Max continuing to raise its prices, maybe you're tired of paying that monthly fee. Or perhaps you find the question of whether or not the Netflix and HBO Max apps will be combined, as part of the potential merger, just too confusing. Regardless, you don't need a reason to cancel your HBO Max subscription, you just need to follow these steps.