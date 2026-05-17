Should You Buy A Refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 7?

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Samsung announced a Certified Re-Newed program for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 on April 22 that offers buyers the chance to purchase one of its newest foldables for a discount, assuming they don't mind buying a refurbished version. The deal comes about three months before Samsung's expected summer Unpacked launch event, where the Korean company is expected to unveil at least two new foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are the obvious candidates, with rumors pointing to a wider version of the Fold 8 as a surprise addition to the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. That's one reason to avoid buying a Samsung foldable in the spring, whether it's refurbished or not. That said, foldable fans who don't want the latest hardware could still purchase one of last year's models, including refurbished models sold through Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the more technically advanced version of Samsung's 2025 foldable phones, but comes in a much thinner form factor. Unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2 mm, while folded, the device is 8.9 mm thick. For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 5.6 mm when unfolded and 12.1 mm when folded. The Fold 7 is also lighter than the Fold 6, at 7.58 oz compared to 8.43 oz.

Measurements aside, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a high-end Android phone, featuring premium hardware, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, and at least 256 GB of storage (storage options up to 1 TB). Add the large 8-inch foldable screen, the 200-megapixel camera on the back, the Galaxy AI package, and seven years of software upgrades, and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 becomes a stronger value proposition.