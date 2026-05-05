Apple TV's Most Underrated Sci-Fi Series Is Getting An Exciting Spin-Off Soon

Fans of "For All Mankind" need to prepare for Apple TV's much-loved sci-fi series to make a safe journey home in 2027, after it was confirmed earlier this year that it will end with its sixth season. The show, which depicts an alternate timeline in which Russia won the space race and landed on the moon first, has taken us further, thanks to some incredible performances and an impressively detailed universe. But before we finally wave goodbye to the stars, composed of Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt, another story will be just starting up on the other side of space, and we'll be getting it as early as this month.

"Star City" will give us a detailed look at the aftermath of the Soviet Union's successful mission to become the first nation to put a man on the moon, this time from their perspective. While America was working frantically to level the playing field that was slowly being built beyond the Earth's atmosphere, the new show will reveal how much the Iron Curtain was twitching in panic over the enemy getting ahead, or worse, infiltrating whatever plans they had in store. Now, just as "For All Mankind" gained an impressive cast, it seems that "Star City" won't be skimping on talent either. The only difference is that they'll be telling a story more akin to the political thrillers of the '60s and delivering it by the rocket load.