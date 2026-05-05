NASA Chief Jared Isaacman Is Fighting To Make Pluto A Planet Again - Here's Why

NASA chief Jared Isaacman rekindled a now two-decade-long controversy when he pushed to reinstate Pluto as a planet before the U.S. Senate. Stripped of its planethood in 2006, Pluto's planet status has been a source of consternation both within and outside the scientific community. As it stands, Pluto is considered a "dwarf planet" by the International Astronomical Union, the scientific body in charge of such broad astronomical inquiries and rules. Isaacman, for his part, believes that NASA should disregard the considerations cited by the IAU in its designation.

The Pluto discussion was reignited during the administrator's April 28 testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, when Republican Senator Jerry Moran asked the administrator's take on the 20-year-old question. Isaacman, a billionaire tech entrepreneur and self-made astronaut who many considered a controversial appointment, answered that he's "very much in the camp of 'make Pluto a planet again." Many scientists have since criticized both the scientific merit and political timing of the comments, noting that Isaacman's statement came during a hearing in which he justified potentially catastrophic budget cuts to NASA and the National Science Foundation.

Since his appointment in December 2025, Isaacman has taken a unique approach to governing the space agency. From stressing private partnerships to announcing nuclear propulsion projects, the tech mogul has pledged to transform the space agency for a new era. Apparently, pushing for Pluto to be renamed a planet has become a priority for the new administrator. In the hearing, he continued, saying, "And I would say, we are doing some papers right now on, I think, a position that we would love to escalate through the scientific community to revisit this discussion and ensure that Clyde Tombaugh gets the credit he received once and rightfully deserves to receive again."