Spider-Man: Homecoming's Director Had An Idea For An Unexpected Guardians Of The Galaxy Spin-Off

Over the years, chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have come and gone, and with them key characters that either died or didn't get the kind of attention that fans might've anticipated. One such character was Rhomann Dey, a Xandarian who, in the comics, chose Richard Rider as the new Nova, a prominent space hero in the Marvel universe.

In the movies, Dey appeared in "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2014, and was played by Oscar-nominee John C. Reilly. While not having a massive role in the movie, there was enough meat on the bones of the character for "Spider-Man: Homecoming" director Jon Watts, who wanted to make a big deal out of this relatively small appearance.

As revealed in "The Story of Marvel Studios," Watts was called in by the studio, which got the ball rolling for him to handle the wall-crawling menace in 2017. However, in the early stages, Watts had different plans he was interested in sharing after seeing "Guardians" and Dey, which caught his attention. "'What is his life like? What is the ground level of this crazy Marvel Cinematic Universe?'" Watts recalled. "That's more of what I'm interested in as a filmmaker, trying to be more grounded and telling really low-level personal stories. So I didn't think I was ever gonna get the opportunity at [Marvel Studios'] level." While it might've been almost a decade since that movie, rumored plans for the MCU suggest we might still meet Dey eventually.