3 Reasons Why You Should Stop Buying Digital Movies
Physical media is making a comeback. Not too long ago, streaming and digital downloads had hard copies on the ropes, as they offered a convenient solution to the problem of storing movies and shows. Unlike DVDs and Blu-ray discs, digital formats don't take up any physical space. When this tech first arrived, it may have seemed like an obviously superior alternative to formats that require real-world storage. However, it has recently become apparent that there are several reasons buying digital copies of movies and TV shows isn't ideal for many consumers.
The convenience of a digital download may not be able to compensate for certain basic limitations of the format. Unlike the resurgence of vinyl records, where nostalgia likely plays a big role in the re-adoption of an older technology, physical DVDs and Blu-rays are becoming popular again because digital movies and shows have proven to be lacking in certain critical ways. Understanding these weaknesses can give you a better idea of why digital downloads might not be worth your money.
You could theoretically lose access to digital movies you've bought
Buying a digital download of a movie presumably allows you to watch it whenever you like. All you need is a device, a service that provides access to the content, and a connection between them. However, it's worth noting that the fine print in many of the licensing agreements with companies like Amazon and Fandango/Vudu points out that content providers can step in and prevent these companies from continuing to distribute their content.
For example, maybe a movie studio gets involved in some sort of dispute with Amazon. This could potentially result in the studio deciding it no longer wants to allow Amazon to offer its content to customers. Thus, any of that studio's movies that you downloaded via Amazon may no longer be available to you. Of course, studios and media companies try to avoid these types of PR blunders, but even so, there's also the possibility that a company will go out of business. The result could essentially be the same, with customers losing access to content they thought they already bought.
The main point to understand is that a digital copy of a movie or TV episode isn't something you necessarily own forever. There are at least a few theoretical scenarios in which content you paid for could disappear from your digital library. That's not something you need to worry about when you own a physical disc.
You're not getting as much content when you buy a digital movie
DVDs and Blu-ray discs often include additional content and features that are extremely uncommon with digital downloads. This content can range from behind-the-scenes documentaries to audio commentary from the filmmakers and even academic essays. With a digital download, you're typically not getting any of that, meaning you could be paying as much as you already would be for a physical disc while getting significantly less content for your money.
Along with getting less content for what you spend, you're also getting less freedom. For example, maybe you want to lend a movie to a friend. That's easy enough to do with a DVD or Blu-ray copy. With a digital download, you'll likely have to provide a friend with access to your account if they want to watch the movie. For obvious reasons, you may be wary about doing so. It may seem like a minor point, but it highlights yet another way that digital download you paid good money for comes with inherent limitations and restrictions that don't apply to physical media.
The picture quality of a digital movie doesn't match physical media
A digital download is often a compressed version of a movie. When comparing 4K Blu-ray to 4K streaming, cinephiles consistently agree that the picture quality a streaming movie offers can't compare to what you get from a physical disc. Along with compression, factors like the quality of your network connection can influence the quality of the picture on the screen. Yes, technically, you might be able to download a copy of a movie that doesn't require an internet connection to watch, but for the most part, services currently only let users download these copies to their mobile devices. Reasonable picture quality doesn't make much of a difference if you have to watch a movie on your phone.
If the points here have convinced you to make the switch (back) to physical media, just keep in mind that the equipment you use to play your discs can make a big difference in the viewing experience. Along with researching which Blu-ray players are worth investing in, you should also learn about which Blu-ray players are famously unreliable. Familiarizing yourself with your options is key to optimizing your physical media collection.