3 Reasons Why You Should Stop Buying Digital Movies

Buying a digital download of a movie presumably allows you to watch it whenever you like. All you need is a device, a service that provides access to the content, and a connection between them. However, it's worth noting that the fine print in many of the licensing agreements with companies like Amazon and Fandango/Vudu points out that content providers can step in and prevent these companies from continuing to distribute their content.

For example, maybe a movie studio gets involved in some sort of dispute with Amazon. This could potentially result in the studio deciding it no longer wants to allow Amazon to offer its content to customers. Thus, any of that studio's movies that you downloaded via Amazon may no longer be available to you. Of course, studios and media companies try to avoid these types of PR blunders, but even so, there's also the possibility that a company will go out of business. The result could essentially be the same, with customers losing access to content they thought they already bought.

The main point to understand is that a digital copy of a movie or TV episode isn't something you necessarily own forever. There are at least a few theoretical scenarios in which content you paid for could disappear from your digital library. That's not something you need to worry about when you own a physical disc.