Why Do Vinyl Records Sound So Much Better Than Digital Audio To Some People?

Aside from the playback equipment that can influence how music sounds, there are two other factors that can't be dismissed when considering why some prefer vinyl over digital audio: nostalgia and personal preference. For instance, although vinyl may produce cracks and imperfections during playback, some listeners prefer the realness these imperfections offer. On the other hand, they might find that modern digital recordings sound too cold and emotionally inert for their tastes. Even though digital recordings may be able to perform as well as (or even better than) vinyl from a technical perspective, subjectively, some listeners might lean towards the nostalgic vibe of an analog recording.

In addition, remastering can significantly impact how a track sounds, regardless of medium. A digital version of a track might genuinely sound different from its original vinyl version. That's not because the digital file can't recreate the vinyl sound. It could simply be that decisions were made during the remastering process (such as a decision to prioritize a more modern sound or production style) that affect the track's sound.

A vinyl record is also a physical object. With Gen Z demonstrating a renewed affection for physical media in general, it's worth considering how this aspect of vinyl affects a listener's experience. Vinyl might not genuinely be superior to digital on a purely technical level. However, all elements of the vinyl experience, from unwrapping a new record to going through the ritual of setting up a sound system, might contribute to some listeners preferring it. Yes, even if the best way they can describe their preference is, "Seriously, vinyl's just warmer."