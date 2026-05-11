Did VPcabs Virtual Pinball Machines Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 7

During season 7 of "Shark Tank", on episode 28, the Sharks were asked to play pinball — with a twist. The ball, physical bumpers, and flippers from a traditional pinball machine were replaced by graphics on a high-definition LED screen. Designed by VPcabs, everything a typical pinball machine included was designed to be more like a video game. Each virtual pinball machine made by the company contains hundreds of games playable on a single digital pinball cabinet.

The basic idea was to provide all of the fun and entertainment of old-school pinball, but enhanced with a digital experience. Classic pinball machines are big and bulky, and having more than one takes up a lot of space. By consolidating multiple games into a single cabinet, owners can save room in their home, arcade, or business.

VPcabs wasn't an outright hit with each member of "Shark Tank", as only two were interested, and just one Shark ultimately backed VPcabs' virtual pinball machines. After the deal was completed in 2016, VPcabs has continued to sell virtual pinball cabinets with multiple options to choose from. You can even test out models before purchasing at the company's physical location in Ohio. If you're in the market, you might consider these 5 Amazon finds that let you build a retro arcade at home.