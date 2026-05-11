Did VPcabs Virtual Pinball Machines Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 7
During season 7 of "Shark Tank", on episode 28, the Sharks were asked to play pinball — with a twist. The ball, physical bumpers, and flippers from a traditional pinball machine were replaced by graphics on a high-definition LED screen. Designed by VPcabs, everything a typical pinball machine included was designed to be more like a video game. Each virtual pinball machine made by the company contains hundreds of games playable on a single digital pinball cabinet.
The basic idea was to provide all of the fun and entertainment of old-school pinball, but enhanced with a digital experience. Classic pinball machines are big and bulky, and having more than one takes up a lot of space. By consolidating multiple games into a single cabinet, owners can save room in their home, arcade, or business.
VPcabs wasn't an outright hit with each member of "Shark Tank", as only two were interested, and just one Shark ultimately backed VPcabs' virtual pinball machines. After the deal was completed in 2016, VPcabs has continued to sell virtual pinball cabinets with multiple options to choose from. You can even test out models before purchasing at the company's physical location in Ohio. If you're in the market, you might consider these 5 Amazon finds that let you build a retro arcade at home.
Details of the Shark Tank deal
Brad Baker appeared on season 7 of "Shark Tank" to showcase VPcab digital pinball machines. A few cabinets were set up for the Sharks to play on while he delivered his pitch. Brad requested $200,000 for a 10% stake in the company. While playing one of the machines, Mark Cuban commented that the digital version was "better than traditional pinball." Although they seemed to be enjoying themselves, Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary decided not to move forward with a deal.
Daymond John was the only Shark to counteroffer with $200,000 at 30%, ultimately settling for 25%. While the deal was successful for VPcabs, Mark Cuban walked away due to VPcabs not owning the software behind the games. Per the company website, VPcabs cannot include pinball table ROMs with its machines and instead points to a third-party SSD hard drive for users to install. And if you don't want a big arcade machine taking up space, there's always the Antstream Arcade that brings over 1,400 classic games to Xbox.
What happened to VPcabs?
The "Shark Tank" deal proved highly successful for VPcabs as the company still exists today with both digital and physical storefronts. For anyone interested in one of the company's virtual pinball machines, prices range from $6,295 for the Vertigo NXT Multicade system to $9,895 for the Ultra VP OLED edition. The deal would become one of Daymond John's most successful on "Shark Tank", and lead to VPcabs making more than $1 million in sales the year after the episode.
VPcabs began out of Brad's garage, where he and his brother would build each one by hand out of old machines. Each cabinet would take between three and four weeks to build. Today, the virtual pinball machines are built with automation and a factory-style approach, allowing them to build multiple units per day. Another idea is leaning on these 5 cool Costco finds and building your own retro arcade.