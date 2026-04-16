5 Amazon Finds That Let You Build A Retro Arcade At Home
One of the nice things about having your own space is doing whatever you want with it. An extra room can be good for setting up a guest bedroom or home office, but there's also an opportunity to transform it into something fun, as well. Just because arcades of the '80s have died out doesn't mean you can't build a retro arcade at home, and there are numerous products on Amazon that can deliver all the old-school vibes.
From arcade machines filled with classic games to aesthetically pleasing decorations for an arcade room, we dug around to find some of the coolest items for an at-home retro gaming room. Additionally, each item is backed by actual customer reviews, and a couple of these items have some functionality outside of a game room, as well. You'll just have to remember to invite us over once you're done building your retro arcade.
For anyone who remembers pumping an endless amount of quarters into a classic game, there's plenty available on Amazon to help get you started with building your own room. Just maybe consider inviting us over once you're done building it. If you're looking for some additional ideas, we've also found some cool stuff from Costco that can help you build a retro arcade. With that in mind, get your fingers ready for some old-school fun, but don't worry, you're not going to need any quarters for the items on this list.
Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat II Deluxe Arcade Machine
An arcade room without any games to play isn't much of an arcade room, and the Arcade1Up "Mortal Kombat II" Deluxe Arcade Machine can be a nice start for those looking for some early '90s nostalgia. With the character Raiden on the side of the machine, raising his hand with electrifying bravado, the cabinet itself has the aesthetics of the old machines of yesteryear. It's available through Amazon for $499 and holds a 4.6-star rating with over 200 reviews.
Along with "Mortal Kombat II," the machine includes 13 additional games, including "Mortal Kombat III," "Joust," "Rampage," and more. Standing 59.8 inches tall and including a 17-inch LCD screen, Arcade1Up promises to deliver as accurate an arcade experience as possible. With integrated dual speakers to catch every punch and grunt, there's also a light-up marquee to make your arcade room feel like the real McCoy. There's also a molded faux coin door, so you won't need to insert more money after losing to Shao Kahn.
If you can't find another player for the second joystick, the machine includes Wi-Fi for playing online and accessing leaderboards. However, keep in mind that some assembly is required with this machine, but it's worth noting that over 94% of customers rate this one four stars or higher on Amazon. Considering the number of games available with this device, the variety can help make a nice addition to any arcade, and some may like that it's not nearly as violent as modern "Mortal Kombat" games.
Basaneon Gamer Arcade LED Neon Sign
Having a good assortment of games can help determine the quality of any arcade, but anyone with experience in old arcades knows there needs to be an aesthetic quality to the space, as well. Going with eye-catching colors can help trigger certain emotions, whereas including some ambient lighting also helps invoke a sense of mystery. Of course, the fun part of building your own retro room is adding your own personality, and the Basaneon Gamer Arcade LED Neon Sign for $39.98 can be a solid option for lighting up a room.
While this Amazon's Choice item holds a 4.7-star rating with over 590 reviews, it also offers a number of options that one may find suitable for their retro room. This includes a mermaid's tail and a gaming controller, but we're focusing on the company's Arcade sign that gives off some serious "PAC-MAN" vibes. With red, blue, green, and yellow colors shining brightly, it would be hard not to notice this LED sign. Measuring 13.3 x 13.3 inches, there are five levels of adjustable brightness, including an on/off switch that's built directly into the 79-inch USB-A power cable.
For mounting the light, Basaneon includes an assortment of hardware, including a metal chain, two hooks, and two expansion screws. Additionally, it's backed by a 365-day guarantee from the manufacturer. Of course, it's your arcade, but we do know about these smart lighting gadgets on Amazon under $30 if you want more options.
Electactic 130-Can Beverage Mini Fridge
In addition to having the right games and setting the right vibe, having the proper amount of refreshments available for those who are gaming can really be the difference between a good room and a great room. Though you could go with a vending machine to get a true arcade experience, the $198.98 Electactic 130-Can Beverage Mini Fridge with a 4.3-star rating and over 1,650 reviews on Amazon can also be a good way to store beverages in your new at-home arcade.
Being the No. 1 best-selling Beverage Refrigerator on Amazon, this appliance typically holds 130 standard-sized beverage cans, though you can adjust the four included wire racks to accommodate other drinks, such as bottled water or wine bottles. With blue internal LED lighting that can match the vibes of an old-school arcade, users can also easily adjust the temperature between 32 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit with the smart temperature controls.
Though it may be difficult to hear over the sounds of video games anyway, the company claims that the cooling system and compressor within this appliance produce just 38 decibels of volume. Considering the available features, this fridge can be a solid choice for other areas in your house, as well. There's a reason 82% of customers give this one four stars or higher, but you may want to remember the exact fridge temperature that's backed by science to ensure your drinks stay at their peak frostiness.
LEGO Icons Pac-Man Arcade Building Set
If you're ever curious as to what would happen when a video game titan joins forces with one of the most popular toy construction bricks in the world, the result is the LEGO Icons "PAC-MAN" Arcade Building Set available on Amazon for $269.99. With "PAC-MAN" having made over $14 billion in a 45-year span, there's little doubt concerning his legacy as a video game character, and this 2,651-piece LEGO set captures his essence in all its retro gaming glory. It can make for a nice talking piece in your retro arcade, but there are some features that make it more than just something to display.
While it would be an absolute knockout if the Danish toy company produced a working electronic version of the original "PAC-MAN" arcade game, LEGO has done a pretty good job of recreating the spirit of the original machine in a plastic form. With a 4-way joystick, glowing coin slot, and an adjustable game score, the LEGO Group also included a mechanical maze in this design to recreate the original experience entirely in LEGO as closely as possible.
Once built, users can even open the back of the machine to get a look at its internal components, and they can also store a pretty cool surprise back there, as well. Customers usually keep this item, likely attributing to its 4.8-star rating with over 510 reviews. For those who can't get enough of the little yellow guy, we also know about a cool "PAC-MAN" gadget that easily attaches to your keychain.
My Arcade Atari Gamestation Go
When talking about retro gaming and arcade rooms, then it seems bringing game developer Atari into the conversation is essential. Starting in 1972, the company was at the forefront of arcade gaming, and it's pretty much responsible for bringing arcade machines to the masses with the successful hit "Pong." The company is pretty important to the history of arcades, to say the least, which is why the My Arcade Atari Gamestation Go, which goes for $179.99, can be such a cool addition to any retro arcade.
With games spanning the history of Atari consoles, including the Atari 2600, Atari 5200, and Atari 7800, this handheld console includes over 200 titles. While you can enjoy classics like "Missile Command," "Asteroids," or "Centipede" from practically anywhere with the included seven-inch high-resolution 720p display, what makes the Gamestation truly suitable for a retro arcade is its ability to connect to a TV through its HDMI input. Even better, it includes the HDMI cable alongside a charge cable and AC adapter.
Along with including a number of gaming titles, the cool thing about this device with a 4.4-star customer rating, is that it's officially licensed, which can be something of a blessing for those who worry about dubious gaming products online. There's also Wi-Fi support for accessing online updates. However, something cool to remember is that turning a device into a retro gaming station can also be a great use for an old laptop. Either way, there are plenty of options for retro gaming on your own terms.