5 Amazon Finds That Let You Build A Retro Arcade At Home

One of the nice things about having your own space is doing whatever you want with it. An extra room can be good for setting up a guest bedroom or home office, but there's also an opportunity to transform it into something fun, as well. Just because arcades of the '80s have died out doesn't mean you can't build a retro arcade at home, and there are numerous products on Amazon that can deliver all the old-school vibes.

From arcade machines filled with classic games to aesthetically pleasing decorations for an arcade room, we dug around to find some of the coolest items for an at-home retro gaming room. Additionally, each item is backed by actual customer reviews, and a couple of these items have some functionality outside of a game room, as well. You'll just have to remember to invite us over once you're done building your retro arcade.

For anyone who remembers pumping an endless amount of quarters into a classic game, there's plenty available on Amazon to help get you started with building your own room. Just maybe consider inviting us over once you're done building it. If you're looking for some additional ideas, we've also found some cool stuff from Costco that can help you build a retro arcade. With that in mind, get your fingers ready for some old-school fun, but don't worry, you're not going to need any quarters for the items on this list.