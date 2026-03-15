5 Smart Lighting Gadgets On Amazon Under $30 Worth Trying
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Being a bunch of nerds, we're always going to have an interest in anything smart home-related. Whether you're looking to potentially save on energy bills in your home or just want the ability to control devices in futuristic ways, smart home devices can have some tantalizing features for those with an interest in tech — especially smart lighting. Fortunately, we were scouring Amazon, and we came across several smart lighting gadgets that are worth checking out. Even better, these selections can be good for working within a budget.
For those with an interest in smart home lighting on a budget, the products below can help illuminate a space or help control how lighting operates through features you would expect from a smart device. Every item you'll find on this list is under $30 and is backed by actual user reviews, and we did our best to address each item's compatibility with other smart home assistants and devices.
Being able to snag something for the right price is never a bad thing. We've taken a look at some cool new Amazon finds to add to your smart home, but these items can be a solid choice for those working with a budget or for anyone who just wants to check out some new products. If you're new, however, just make sure that you avoid these mistakes you don't want to make when setting up your smart home. Let's take a look.
Kasa HS220 Smart Dimmer Switch
Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, the Kasa HS220 Smart Dimmer Switch goes for $19.99, though users should keep their eyes peeled for frequent deals. Holding a 4.5-star rating with over 34,550 reviews, there are some different buying options, including a three-pack. While the device does feature Alexa or Matter compatibility along with voice controls, be aware that there are options between the two assistants when purchasing.
Though the Kasa dimmer switch needs neutral wiring and a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection, the company does provide an app that includes a step-by-step installation guide. The included app works with iOS or Android and allows for controlling the switch, though the switch itself also possesses push-button actuators for powering or fading lights. Additionally, this device also includes a timer and countdown scheduler for lighting automation, and there's also an Away Mode feature that can randomly engage your lights to deter criminals.
Holding the #1 position on Amazon's list of best selling Dimmer Switches and the #3 spot in Home Automation Devices, customers give this one high praise for its easy installation and overall functionality. Finding it easy to integrate with a home assistant, users find it to be a good value for their money. However, some customers do report experiencing Wi-Fi connectivity issues, and at least one user reports issues with the product dimming. Nonetheless, this can still be one of the cheaper ways to turn your house into a smart home.
Kantutoe RGB LED Lights for TV
The Kantutoe RGB LED Lights for TV come in a variety of sizes to match the dimensions of a television, though it's worth noting that all of the available options are less than $30. For this entry, we're taking a look at the 16.4-feet option for 45-inch to 75-inch TVs, which retails for $9.99. Considering this one runs off USB, you may be interested in other USB-powered smart home devices we think you should know about.
Promising to deliver 16 million colors, this lighting strip offers to craft various mood lighting effects for a given situation, and the lights themselves are capable of connecting to a provided mobile app for controls via Bluetooth. With a built-in microphone, these strips are also capable of changing to the rhythm of music, and there's also an included controller. With a foam adhesive for attaching the strips to a wall, the strips are powered via an included USB-A to USB-C cable.
Ranking #4 on Amazon's list of best selling LED Strip Lights, the Kantutoe LED strips hold a 4.4-star rating with 7,530 reviews. Customers appreciate the gadget's variety of color options as well as their easy installation. While users find the lights and even the adhesive to be of good quality, some users do report that the lights themselves could be brighter. With options for a variety of television sizes along with a variety of methods for controlling the lights, these may just be worth checking out for those that like options with their smart home accessories.
GHome Smart Plug with Outlet Timer 4-Pack
The GHome Smart Plug with Outlet Timer is available for $24.99 as a 4-pack, though there are also options to buy them singularly or in pairs with price points to match. However, be aware that this item can frequently go on sale. With a 4.4-star rating and over 3,220 reviews, these plugs offer a fair amount of adaptability with smart home apps while also offering their own set of features.
With a 10 amp current rating and 120V operating voltage, the GHome Smart Plug supports both Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi connections. Working with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-activated controls, this device also includes a remote control through its GHome app — though it also has support through the Tuya app and Smart Life app. Along with being able to set times and schedule your smart home lighting (or other smart devices) either randomly or circularly, there are available options for group control as well as sharing the plug through the available apps.
Being an Amazon's Choice item, customers appreciate the scheduling features the product offers and find the included app easy to use. While some users report having connectivity issues, over 85% of customers rate this product 4-stars or higher, finding it to have an overall good quality at a reasonable price. Should you find them acceptable for your lights, we can also give you some inspiration about cool new ways you can use smart plugs in your home.
Govee LED Smart Light Bulbs
Available in a two-pack for $25.99, the Govee LED Smart Light Bulbs can also ship in packs of four or eight with prices to match. However, this Amazon's Choice item can also frequently go on sale. While the company promises these lights can be good for a variety of different settings, it's worth noting that Govee does make smart bulbs in additional sizes as well. Amazon also gives these bulbs credit for being an item that users typically keep.
Featuring a brightness level of 1000 lumens (120V), these bulbs have the equivalent brightness of an incandescent 75W bulb. Promising to save you more on your energy bill, these bulbs also feature 16 million colors along with a dimmable brightness to provide users with options. With options for changing the color of the bulbs through the detection of sound using your phone's microphone, there's also timer scheduling for automation options. Along with being able to access these bulbs from the Govee Home App through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, there's also support for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.
With a 4.6-star rating and over 4,930 reviews, Amazon users give these bulbs high praise for their brightness, color options, and functionality. Giving the Govee lights high praise for their easy setup and solid value, there are customers who report having issues with connectivity. Just remember that there are some clever uses for old smart bulbs, should you decide to swap your old bulbs out for these.
RGBZone Bluetooth 4-Pin RGB LED Lights Controller
The RGBZone Bluetooth 4-Pin RGB LED Lights Controller offers a number of different options in terms of connection and keys, though the Bluetooth version we're looking at goes for $13.99 on Amazon. Be aware that there is a Wi-Fi option that may give Prime members a discount. Built for indoor use, this two-port model has good compatibility with LED light strips along with a fair amount of features. However, be aware this device needs a 12V barrel plug power supply, which is not included.
Compatible with SMD 5050, 3528, 2835 RGB LED light strips, this controller offers a music sync mode that changes the colors to the beat of the music while also working with sounds and voices. Controllable through its proprietary iOS/Android app while using Bluetooth, and there's a physical controller for users as well. Getting into the more technical aspects, this 40-key controller offers a supply voltage between 5V and 24V while supplying varying output power depending on needs.
On Amazon, customers appreciate the controller's overall quality and functionality, likely contributing to its 4.4-star rating with over 590 reviews. While customers find the device to be an overall good value, some customers do report problems with color accuracy while taking umbrage with the fact that this controller uses its own proprietary app. Of course, if you're the type that likes to set things up on your own, you may also like our suggestions for Amazon gadgets that are perfect for your next DIY smart home project.
How we chose these gadgets
Along with giving ourselves a budget of $30 for each item on this list, we also made sure that everything is available directly from Amazon. While we like to give bonus points to Amazon's Choice items for being highly rated and well priced, we also made sure that items on this list hold at least a 4.0-star rating with hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews. We also aimed to provide a bit of variety when determining these items, as users should know there can be a lot of options out in the wild. But of course, be sure to do your own research before purchasing a product.