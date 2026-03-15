5 Smart Lighting Gadgets On Amazon Under $30 Worth Trying

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Being a bunch of nerds, we're always going to have an interest in anything smart home-related. Whether you're looking to potentially save on energy bills in your home or just want the ability to control devices in futuristic ways, smart home devices can have some tantalizing features for those with an interest in tech — especially smart lighting. Fortunately, we were scouring Amazon, and we came across several smart lighting gadgets that are worth checking out. Even better, these selections can be good for working within a budget.

For those with an interest in smart home lighting on a budget, the products below can help illuminate a space or help control how lighting operates through features you would expect from a smart device. Every item you'll find on this list is under $30 and is backed by actual user reviews, and we did our best to address each item's compatibility with other smart home assistants and devices.

Being able to snag something for the right price is never a bad thing. We've taken a look at some cool new Amazon finds to add to your smart home, but these items can be a solid choice for those working with a budget or for anyone who just wants to check out some new products. If you're new, however, just make sure that you avoid these mistakes you don't want to make when setting up your smart home. Let's take a look.