5 Mistakes You Don't Want To Make When Setting Up Your Smart Home

Turning a home into a smart home is a hobby in itself, fitting voice-activated lighting, blinds that open and close on schedule, and routines that handle the boring stuff like vacuuming and mopping. Smart devices are a layer of software over basics like power, motors, switches, and Wi-Fi, which is great when it's implemented properly. But when devices are installed without thinking about power outages, compatibility, and human habits, it can turn a smart idea into a useless one.

It's not about packing a home out with loads of technology, it's about building a smart setup that works, has a failsafe in the event of an emergency or failure, and can be upgraded without starting back at square one. That means choosing devices with predictable online/offline behavior, having a manual control solution, and considering your network part of the project, not an afterthought.

A little planning upfront goes a long way, which includes being tempted by flashy gimmicks. The idea is making sure there's less troubleshooting after fitting so those smart devices can do their thing and be invisible in day-to-day life. Here are five common mistakes people make when creating a smart home setup, how to avoid them, and some little-known facts along the way: