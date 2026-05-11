5 Unique Gadgets To Upgrade Your Nintendo Switch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It feels like just yesterday that Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch, once again becoming one of the hottest brands in the gaming industry. Since it's been a while, and especially considering that the Switch 2 is out and about, it may seem like the original Switch's time has passed. However, that's not necessarily true; the original Switch is still worth buying for any gaming enthusiast, and while you won't get Switch 2-level performance upgrades out of it, you can improve your overall experience with some handy gadgets and accessories like controller mounts, organizers, and adapters.
Not unlike the Nintendo Wii before it, the Switch has received ample third-party support in the form of various accessories. Rather than improving the console's processing power or graphical fidelity, they can make the system a little easier to use in general, as well as better-attuned to certain types of games, like using plastic grips for "Nintendo Switch Sports" or a gun grip for "Doom." All of these accessories are readily available for purchase on Amazon, where shoppers have given each of them a cumulative four out of five-star rating.
PDOBQ Portable Switch TV Adapter
One of the major selling points of the Switch family of consoles is that you can pick it up and take it anywhere with you. This is nice if you're just riding the bus, but if you want to bring your Switch to a friend's house, you still have to bring the whole dock setup with you to plug it into a TV. If you think that's a little too unwieldy, make things a little easier with the PDOBQ Portable Switch TV Adapter, available on Amazon for $18.89.
This adapter is meant to take the place of a Switch dock, allowing you to plug both an HDMI cable and an AC adapter into the console so you can easily set it up under a TV. The obvious difference is that the adapter is small enough to fit in your pocket, so you don't need an entire separate case to lug your dock around if you want to plug your Switch in somewhere besides your home TV. It's got multiple outputs as well, including HDMI and USB-A, so it can connect to most TVs, displays, projectors, and so on.
This portable adapter is marked as an Amazon's Choice product at the time of writing, with backing from shoppers to the tune of 4.4 out of five stars. One Amazon user said they used it as a full replacement for their standard Switch dock, enjoying how easy it is to travel with. Another user had similar praises, liking how easy it is to bring on trips with their kids, though they caution that it does need a standalone AC adapter, as it doesn't come with one.
PDP Gaming Airlite Stereo Headset for Nintendo Switch
Unlike the Switch 2, which has built-in voice chat support thanks to the little mic hole on top, the original Switch can't handle voice chat on its own, instead relegating the job to the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app. It's a bit of an awkward setup, but it can be made substantially less awkward if you've got a good headset to keep things clear and connected. If you're in the market, try the PDP Gaming Airlite Headset, available on Amazon for $24.99.
This wired headset is officially licensed by Nintendo for use with the Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite, both as a regular pair of headphones and a voice chat mic. It's got 40mm speaker drivers delivering strong, clear sound, onboard volume control, and a flexible noise-cancelling mic that can be disabled by simply flipping it over. You can plug it into your Switch for comfortable listening, or plug it into your phone to use the mic with the Switch Online app's voice chat on games like "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" or "Splatoon 3."
These headphones have earned themselves a 4.5 out of five user rating, plus an Amazon's Choice badge from Amazon itself. An Amazon user had strong praise for the set's audio quality, though they added that they wished it had a wireless option.
BRHE Nintendo Switch Sports Accessories
In 2022, Nintendo released "Nintendo Switch Sports," a spiritual successor to the beloved "Wii Sports," in which players can use their Joy-Cons to play a variety of simulated sporting events. While there's nothing inherently wrong with using the Joy-Cons as they are for these games, the right kind of accessory might help you get into the game a little more. If you want Joy-Con accessories, you can get a whole variety of them from the BRHE Nintendo Switch Sports Accessory bundle, available on Amazon for $36.99.
This accessory kit, specifically sized for the original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, consists of a variety of grips and mounts for your controllers cast in the image of sporting equipment, all corresponding to one of the events in "Nintendo Switch Sports." You've got tennis rackets, golf clubs, hand grips for volleyball, thigh straps for soccer, and even sword grips for chambara. All of these accessories are soft, light, and ergonomic, so you don't need to worry about hurting yourself or damaging anything while using them.
"Nintendo Switch Sports" fans have given this bundle a 4.5 out of five-star rating. One Amazon user loved having the kit for playing the game with their family, especially since the game itself only comes bundled with a single thigh strap. Another Amazon reviewer noted that some of the accessories are a little flimsy, but still had an overall positive impression, especially for the price.
Kytok Switch Organizer Station
Something you quickly learn with your first game console is that keeping it and its accessories organized can be a headache. Naturally, the Switch is no exception to this, requiring you to keep track of the console itself, its controllers, its game cartridges and their boxes, and potentially more. If you need to bring a little order to that chaotic mess, try the Kytok Switch Organizer Station, available on Amazon for $25.99.
This nifty station is your one-stop shop for Switch organization. It's got a mount on the front for your Switch and its dock, space behind that for storing 16 game cases, two mounts for traditional controllers next to Type-C charging ports, and 12 notches for displaying individual game cartridges. It isn't just a convenient way to organize your Switch and its relevant equipment, as it's also a handy charging station for your Joy-Cons. The top panel has four slide-in slots for Joy-Cons, and with a tap of a button, they can all be charged up separately from the ones attached to the Switch. It's a perfect way to keep a party's worth of Joy-Cons juiced up without having to plug them into the console one after another.
Switch users have given this helpful organizer a 4.7 out of five rating, with Amazon chiming in as well with an Amazon's Choice badge. One person on Amazon appreciated both how easy the organizer is to assemble and how nice it looks in an entertainment center without taking up too much space. Another Amazon user had similar praises, though they offered a word of caution that the dock mount doesn't lock it in place, so you should be careful not to jostle it.
GH Joy-Con Gun Controller
A certain subset of games available for the Nintendo Switch support gyroscopic aiming when playing with the Joy-Cons. When playing games like "Doom" or "Borderlands 2," it's both a good way to steady your aim instead of using thumbsticks and just a generally cool way to immerse yourself. Of course, holding a Joy-Con doesn't exactly feel like holding a gun, but you can remedy that with the GH Joy-Con Gun Controller, available on Amazon for $15.99.
This ABS plastic rifle mount has two slots sized for the original Joy-Cons. Just stick them right in, and you've got a realistic-feeling gun, perfect for playing first-person shooters like "Doom" or rail shooters like "The House of the Dead: Remake." The mounts don't obscure the buttons on either Joy-Con, so you can still easily navigate menus. As an added perk, the middle of the controller has a locking casing where you can store up to four Switch game cartridges.
If you want a more realistic gun-toting experience for your Switch games, this controller is a solid pick with a four out of five user rating. Several users enjoy the feeling of using this controller when playing shooting games, though one user in particular lamented that it doesn't support left-handed individuals.
Methodology
Even if the Switch isn't in the prime of its life anymore, it's still got plenty of fun to offer, and shoppers still want quality accessories to go with it. To ensure you get that quality, we focused on accessories for the original Nintendo Switch, both base and OLED models, available for purchase on Amazon with a user score of at least four out of five stars.