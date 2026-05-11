5 Unique Gadgets To Upgrade Your Nintendo Switch

One of the major selling points of the Switch family of consoles is that you can pick it up and take it anywhere with you. This is nice if you're just riding the bus, but if you want to bring your Switch to a friend's house, you still have to bring the whole dock setup with you to plug it into a TV. If you think that's a little too unwieldy, make things a little easier with the PDOBQ Portable Switch TV Adapter, available on Amazon for $18.89.

This adapter is meant to take the place of a Switch dock, allowing you to plug both an HDMI cable and an AC adapter into the console so you can easily set it up under a TV. The obvious difference is that the adapter is small enough to fit in your pocket, so you don't need an entire separate case to lug your dock around if you want to plug your Switch in somewhere besides your home TV. It's got multiple outputs as well, including HDMI and USB-A, so it can connect to most TVs, displays, projectors, and so on.

This portable adapter is marked as an Amazon's Choice product at the time of writing, with backing from shoppers to the tune of 4.4 out of five stars. One Amazon user said they used it as a full replacement for their standard Switch dock, enjoying how easy it is to travel with. Another user had similar praises, liking how easy it is to bring on trips with their kids, though they caution that it does need a standalone AC adapter, as it doesn't come with one.