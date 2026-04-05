What Is The Tiny Hole On The Top Right Of Your Nintendo Switch 2 For?

Anyone who used the original Nintendo Switch remembers how the lack of native voice communication between players hindered the potential of many games. To play something like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" with voice chat, players were forced to rely on the clunky Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. Because the official solution was so impractical, having famously required the phone screen to stay on at all times when the app first launched, many players simply resorted to using external voice chat tools.

Now, on the Nintendo Switch 2, the experience feels a little more plug-and-play because GameChat exists natively on the console. You don't need much effort to talk to your friends while you play something like "Splatoon 3" together: just press the C button on the right Joy-Con to start the call, which supports up to 12 people. You can still use your own microphone, but you no longer need one.

Even though it does not offer quality similar to an external microphone, Nintendo's built-in solution performs very well. It automatically adjusts voice pickup to prevent settings from ruining your experience based on how you play, whether in handheld mode, tabletop mode, or TV mode, and it filters unwanted noise. It can even pick up the player's voice from a considerable distance from the console, such as when you play on a TV. In handheld mode, its position on the top of the console helps you avoid covering it with your hands while you play.