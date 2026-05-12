The 4 Best New Features Added To Google Maps In 2026 (So Far)

Google Maps is having a big year thus far, with hot new features like voice control already in the wild. As with most of the tech giant's tools (and really nearly every piece of software being made or refined in 2026), a big piece of the innovation has to do with AI integration. But Gemini is just the tip of the iceberg. Alongside some existing, hidden features, Google is also expanding its immersive navigational tools, trying to position Maps as a more conversational travel platform, capable of better reading and understanding context and answering complicated questions on the fly.

The Gemini-powered "Ask Maps" feature is leading the charge, but there's also stuff like route visualizations to help translate the data Maps is providing into real-world instructions that are easier to follow. Further enhancements to Maps' AR layer and Live View upgrades are another way Google is attempting to make the app even more useful in dense areas like urban environments, where navigating can be very tricky.