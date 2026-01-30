Google Maps Just Made Walking In A New City A Whole Lot Easier﻿

Whether you're traveling to a new city for work or sightseeing, Google Maps can help you get around. It's not just about using the app while you're driving. Google Maps is especially useful for public transportation and walking, as it can help you find popular places to visit and restaurants that match your preferences and can be more convenient than exploring a new region by car. The problem with using Google Maps while walking is that you still have to type on your phone while also trying to figure out where you are. But Google may have fixed this issue by bringing Gemini support to walking and biking modes in Google Maps.

Google announced the new feature on Friday, confirming that both Android and iOS will support the functionality. The feature is rolling out worldwide and should be available in your region as long as Gemini is available. Once Gemini support arrives, you'll be able to interact with it via voice inside Google Maps when walking or biking. You won't have to bounce between Google Maps, the standalone Gemini app on your phone, and a browser where you may be looking for information. Instead, you can call Gemini using your voice and ask it to pull up information about points of interest on the map or add a new stop to your route.

In the video example Google shared, the user asks the AI to provide a summary of the nearby attractions. Gemini proceeds to describe the neighborhood and some of its attractions, including restaurants and tourist spots. The user then asks Gemini to add one of the points of interest in the summary to their trip, and the AI does it.