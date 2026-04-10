13 Hidden Google Maps Features That Can Make Your Trips Better

We dream of a breezy vacation, but whether we're new or seasoned travelers, we've all been stuck on a random, unknown road searching for north. It sucks the vacation-mode juice right out of you, doesn't it? In such a situation, our first instinct might be to install unlimited apps on the phone, hoping one of them becomes our local guide.

But those apps can be more trouble than they're worth. In fact, they end up draining your phone's battery before lunch and then ask you to pay for a subscription just to help. And we all know how Michael Scott from "The Office" ended up in the lake with one of those maps. You're lucky if that doesn't sound relatable.

So, to keep it that way, lend us your eyes, and read on. The Google Maps app already on your phone is the most valuable tool you'll ever need for travelling. It packs a serious punch of hidden features that can be a navigation savior on your next trip. Let's see what they are and how you can make your vacations a cakewalk.