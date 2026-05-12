5 Cheap PlayStation 5 Controllers That Users Swear By

If you're looking for a cheaper, third-party replacement for your DualSense, the goal will likely be to get as close to the DualSense's general functions as possible for a more affordable price. If you want to stay relatively close to the proverbial strike zone, try the Gamrombo LED Wireless Controller, available on Amazon for $47.99.

This wireless controller possesses all of the same basic functions as the DualSense, including a touchpad, six-axis motion control, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and an internal speaker. You also get two programmable buttons on the back of the controller to emulate not just individual button inputs, but entire combo strings, allowing you to pull off otherwise complicated inputs with a quick tap. In addition to all of that, it's got seven-colored LED lights in and around the face buttons and joysticks, controlled via the light button on the bottom. Just next to that, you also get a turbo toggle for triggering rapid inputs up to 10 times per second. It comes in four colors, and is compatible with both PS5 and PC.

This relatively humble replacement controller has earned an Amazon's Choice badge for its quality, as well as a cumulative 4.1 out of 5 rating from shoppers. Said shoppers appreciate both its build and comfort, with one in particular going as far as calling it better than the DualSense thanks to the turbo button.