5 Cheap PlayStation 5 Controllers That Users Swear By
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The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is one of the best gaming peripherals on the market these days — well-known for its comfortable grip and responsive buttons. It is also, however, prohibitively expensive at $74.99, particularly compared to some of the best Xbox Series X controllers or the Switch Pro Controller. If you need a replacement controller for your PS5 and a name-brand DualSense is off the table, you can find third-party substitutes on Amazon for $50 or less.
While the DualSense is comfortable and feature-rich, you can find a multitude of controllers online at substantially lower prices that can still meet your standards. In fact, some of these controllers may even have features that the DualSense itself lacks, like programmable macro buttons and turbo switches. These controllers have found comfortable homes with Amazon shoppers, who have given each of them a user rating of at least 4 stars to ensure consistent quality.
Gamrombo LED Wireless Controller for PS5
If you're looking for a cheaper, third-party replacement for your DualSense, the goal will likely be to get as close to the DualSense's general functions as possible for a more affordable price. If you want to stay relatively close to the proverbial strike zone, try the Gamrombo LED Wireless Controller, available on Amazon for $47.99.
This wireless controller possesses all of the same basic functions as the DualSense, including a touchpad, six-axis motion control, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and an internal speaker. You also get two programmable buttons on the back of the controller to emulate not just individual button inputs, but entire combo strings, allowing you to pull off otherwise complicated inputs with a quick tap. In addition to all of that, it's got seven-colored LED lights in and around the face buttons and joysticks, controlled via the light button on the bottom. Just next to that, you also get a turbo toggle for triggering rapid inputs up to 10 times per second. It comes in four colors, and is compatible with both PS5 and PC.
This relatively humble replacement controller has earned an Amazon's Choice badge for its quality, as well as a cumulative 4.1 out of 5 rating from shoppers. Said shoppers appreciate both its build and comfort, with one in particular going as far as calling it better than the DualSense thanks to the turbo button.
AFMVV Wireless Controller for PS5
While many third-party controllers have the turbo button, the AFMVV Wireless Controller, available on Amazon for $42.99 (currently selling for $38 in a limited time deal), takes its functionality up a notch.
Once you've connected this controller to your PS5 via a USB cable, you can then use it freely either wired or wirelessly. It's got all of the basic DualSense features, but in addition to that, it's also got a pair of programmable buttons on the back. The controller also lets you choose between three speeds: 5, 12, and 20 inputs per second for the turbo button. It's also got customizable LED ring lighting around the buttons, joysticks, touchpad, D-pad, and the rim for that extra bit of personal flavor.
Both Amazon and its shoppers appreciate what this controller offers, with the site providing an Amazon's Choice badge and users offering a 4.2 out of 5 score. One user liked how quickly and easily it paired to their PS5, using it as a budget second-player controller.
GUOC LED Wireless Controller for PS5
Whether you're buying a name-brand controller or a third-party offshoot, it'd be nice to have some degree of assurance that you're getting something that will at least last for a good while before succumbing to something like stick drift. One of the common answers to that particular problem is hall effect sticks and triggers, which the GUOC LED Wireless Controller has going for it. It's available on Amazon for $49.99.
Its handles are longer than usual, ensuring you can get a good, firm grip on it during long gaming sessions, and its vibration intensity can be adjusted with on-board controls if you want it more or less intense. It's equipped with hall effect joysticks and shoulder triggers, which are both highly responsive and resistant to the scourge of input drift. For added fun, it's got a turbo button with three preset settings and four programmable buttons on the back.
Amazon shoppers like this controller as a budget replacement for their original PS5 controllers, giving it a cumulative 4.1 out of 5-star rating. One user specifically bought it after their original controller started suffering drift, appreciating the extra longevity from the hall effect sticks and shoulders.
VidPPluing Wireless Controller
In addition to the PS5, the DualSense controller is also compatible with various other gaming platforms, albeit with a little extra setup to make it play nice. Using a third-party controller like the VidPPluing Wireless Controller, without PlayStation's firmware in the way, might make it a little easier to go multifunction. You can try it yourself for $48.99, though it is available for a discounted price of $40 at the time of writing.
This controller copies the functions and layout of the DualSense nearly one-to-one, adding adjustable RGB lighting, programmable back buttons, and a turbo switch into the mix for extra function and convenience. Obviously, this controller is intended to be connected to a PS5 first and foremost, but it's also compatible with PCs and Macs, mobile devices including Android and Apple smartphones, and even portable gaming PCs like the Steam Deck.
Amazon users like this controller as a replacement or add-on for their existing gaming setups on both PS5 and other consoles, giving it a collective 4.4 out of 5 rating. One user bought the controller for their PS5, leaving the main controllers for their kids, appreciating its easy connection and long-lasting battery.
SZDILONG Wireless Controller
If any of the features of the preceding controllers felt particularly appealing to you, it stands to reason that a controller that possesses a little bit of all of them would naturally draw your eye as a contender. If you want a budget replacement for your PS5 controller that does a little bit of everything, try the SZDILONG Wireless Controller, available on Amazon for $38.97.
This controller boasts the best of both baseline PS5 controller functionality and third-party mix-ins. You've got a touchpad and six-axis controls, a turbo switch, customizable RGB lighting, programmable rear buttons, adjustable vibration, and hall effect sticks; the whole nine yards. Similar to other controllers on this list, it includes a 3.5mm audio jack which can be used to connect a headset or microphone.
Not only do Amazon shoppers consider this controller a great buy, giving it a 4.2 out of 5 rating, but Amazon itself agrees via an Amazon's Choice badge. One user, who doesn't normally buy off-brand hardware, called it a surprisingly good buy for the price, and that it worked better than they expected.
Approachable price, customer-approved
There are a lot of affordable replacements for name-brand controllers out there, but you want to be certain you're getting good hardware beforehand or you'll be out both a controller and cash. To find the best replacements for the PS5 controller, we focused on products available on Amazon with a base price of $50 or less, as well as a cumulative user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars to ensure quality. While some of the controllers were on sale at the time of writing, prices may vary in the future.