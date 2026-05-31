Can You Really Tell The Difference Between Hi-Res And Lossless Audio?

As music streaming services compete against each other to get the most subscribers, you probably heard that Tidal has the best audio quality in the industry, while Apple Music could be as good thanks to its lossless and Hi-Res Lossless offerings. It's also common to hear that Spotify has a worse sound experience than these other services, and even though the company finally offers lossless options to premium users, does it even matter anymore?

The fact is that most people can't even tell the difference between regular audio and lossless audio, and if you go one step above lossless to Hi-Res Lossless, then the only way to get the difference is if you're surrounded by thousands of dollars' worth of audio equipment. Otherwise, as golden as you might think your ears are, they probably aren't as refined as you think. There are also several nuances. Most people use wireless headphones like AirPods to stream music, but wireless earbuds aren't capable of streaming lossless via Bluetooth.

Besides that, while a regular three-minute song occupies around 6 MB of storage, a lossless song uses six times more space (36 MB), and Hi-Res Lossless uses up to 145 MB. A 12-track album would then take up around 1.7 GB of storage, which not only takes a ton of space on your phone, but it would use up a lot of data from your internet plan without bringing a relevant music experience improvement as you wouldn't be able to tell the difference.