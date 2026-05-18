Why Some Routers Have Two Networks (And What They Mean)

You may notice that your Wi-Fi router comes with two network options: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. It's a feature most modern routers offer and is known as a dual-band network. Called frequency bands, both allow devices, including phones, TVs, gaming consoles, and computers, to connect to the internet through Wi-Fi. The difference is found in the range and speed between the two bands.

The 2.4 GHz frequency band is able to reach farther, while a 5 GHz network has a shorter range. The lower band is best used for connecting devices that may be located in another room or ones that don't require faster speeds. On the other hand, 5 GHz is faster and offers increased speed for devices, though it does not increase the internet speed of your plan.

Most newer routers will feature dual-band networks, allowing you to connect to either one. The key difference is that only certain devices can connect to the individual networks. The router can be configured to differentiate between the two bands, so you know which network is available when it's time to connect to the Wi-Fi. Both can be named to your liking, but to know which band is 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, having the band in the name does help. While in the router's settings adjusting those names, there are a few other cool things you can have your router do.