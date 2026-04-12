Here's How Many Devices The Average Home Router Can Connect To

If you're in the market for a brand-new Wi-Fi router or looking to understand the capabilities of your existing router, you're likely to wonder about how many devices you can connect to the router successfully. This is particularly important in a world where folks have more internet-connected devices than ever, including smart home gadgets. While the exact number of devices that can connect to a Wi-Fi router depends on the router's processor, the supported Wi-Fi generation, available bands, and other features, you may see some routers marketing their ability to handle 253 devices.

This is, unfortunately, a theoretical limit, which comes from how IP addresses are assigned by a router in a home network. Most routers, particularly standalone units, aren't effectively able to cater anywhere close to this limit. A typical home router is good for only about 20 to 50 devices. That said, as mentioned, a router's device limit is not a hard fact and depends on various details. Here's a breakdown of how many devices can connect to a Wi-Fi router and what you may want in a router to handle dozens of devices.