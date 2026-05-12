Why Almost No One Needs A Laptop Cooling Pad Anymore

Laptops make for a versatile and convenient way to complete tasks, play games, or get some work done. They're portable and can be used just about anywhere, be it a desk, a coffee shop table, or even a bed or couch. However, they can run hot if used for gaming, video editing, or other high-performance tasks, or even if they're older. There are many ways a laptop could overheat and cooling pads are often touted as a solution — but most people are probably using them wrong.

The idea behind a cooling pad is to blow cool air onto the laptop to bring down its temperature and subsequently boost performance. However, real-world tests show there's only a marginal improvement in performance in most cases — certainly not enough to load the entire third act of "Baldur's Gate 3" any quicker. At best, the cooling pad will cool the laptop to prevent it from overheating, but it's not a guarantee.

That said, cooling pads can be useful in some situations. While they may not make that much of a performance difference, they can be useful for older devices and some gaming laptops.