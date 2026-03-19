Stop Slouching Over A Laptop On Your Desk With This 'Must-Have' Amazon Ergonomic Laptop Stand
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One of the fun (or scary) parts about the internet is that you never know what you're going to find. This holds true for products on Amazon, where it can seem like there's a never-ending supply of items calling for your money like a siren to a sailor. Difficult as it may seem to wade through everything that's available, we fortuitously found a laptop stand that can help the slouchers of the world, while keeping the theme of Amazon Basics tech being cheap going strong.
Boasting an average rating of 4.6 stars, the Amazon Basics Ergonomic Laptop Stand has features that aim to improve your posture while working from a tablet or laptop. In addition to providing users options for positioning their device how they like it, this ergonomic stand is designed to keep your device cool while you work.
At just $26, you can count this highly-rated laptop stand among the cheap Amazon Basics gadgets that customers swear by, and Prime users can get free next-day delivery. Maintaining good posture while you work long hours at a desk can be tough, so along with helpful stands like this, remember to add regular stretching and short breaks into your day.
Work on your posture with this Amazon Basics stand
It's always exciting to find cool new Amazon accessories worth trying, and the Amazon Basics Ergonomic Laptop Stand fits the bill. With a compact design and a weight of just 1.7 lbs, it's easy to slip into a bag or briefcase for portability. Accommodating laptops and tablets from 10 to 17.3 inches in length, this stand has up to 7 inches of height adjustment and adjustable tilt.
Constructed from rust-resistant aluminum, it's rated for 11 pounds and includes hooks and non-slip silicone pads for keeping devices secure. This Amazon Basics stand can be folded flat for storage and the hollow design encourages ventilation for your laptop. Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, 91% of the nearly 3,000 reviews for this laptop stand are 4 stars or higher.
Users praise how well the stand holds its position, overall functionality, and state its a good value for their money. While many appreciate the design, there are reports from customers who find this ergonomic stand bounces and shakes as they type. Nonetheless, it looks to be a good choice when you want to ditch your desk for a laptop stand that helps limit slouching.