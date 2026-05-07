The iPhone 17 Is Apple's Most Popular Lineup Of All Time (For Good Reason)

The iPhone has been around for almost two decades now. From the hype of the original model to its first redesign with the iPhone 4, bigger phones with the iPhone 6 lineup, and so many milestones, it's hard to predict when one iPhone will surpass the previous generation in sales. However, it seems that it's true with the recent iPhone 17 lineup.

In an interview with Financial Times, Apple CFO Kevan Parekh revealed that "The iPhone 17 family is now the most popular line-up in our history" and that the company believes it gained market share in Q2 2026. While the CFO didn't give specifics as to why, it's safe to assume that the redesign of the iPhone 17 Pro and the pro features added to the basic iPhone 17 have contributed to the success of the lineup.

Separately, Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters that demand for the lineup is "off the charts," and that despite the impressive sales, Apple is having a hard time getting more A19 series processors manufactured, in addition to the memory shortage that continues to impact Apple products and revenue. For example, the company is now selling a single configuration of the M3 Ultra Mac Studio, and reports suggest Apple might delay some releases due to the increased prices of RAM.