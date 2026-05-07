This $4 Tool On Amazon Is 'Perfect' For Cleaning Your AirPods
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Unlike over-ear or on-ear headphones, earbuds like the AirPods need to be tucked inside your ears for a secure fit. Whether you wear your AirPods every single day or only a handful of times a week, they'll certainly get dirty over time from earwax and other gunk. That's why experts recommend cleaning your AirPods often. While how often they need cleaning depends on how often you wear them, treat this as mandatory maintenance you shouldn't skip, as it can help you avoid the risk of ear infections. Dirt can also be the reason why active noise cancellation isn't working on your AirPods, and cleaning can help fix the issue. But those AirPods are delicate pieces of tech, so they require a bit more care when cleaning.
If you're in the market for a dedicated cleaning kit for your AirPods, you're in luck. Yesimla's Cleaner Kit for AirPods will only cost you $4 on Amazon if you're a Prime subscriber. This cleaning kit usually costs $7, but the brand is currently selling it at a discount. The kit is highly rated on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 9,600 reviewers as of this writing. Furthermore, it has even earned Amazon's Choice label, which speaks to its high rating and good price.
Yesimla's Cleaner Kit makes cleaning AirPods easy
This kit features a 3-in-1 design that gives you multiple tools in a single package, disguised as a pen, for cleaning different parts of your AirPods. The tip of the kit is a round metal nib designed to clean the tiny parts and holes in the earbuds, ensuring you can remove dirt from the crevices that are typically hard to reach. The second tool is a soft microfiber brush located above the pen's tip for cleaning the sound outlet opening and any other small parts and holes. At the rear of the pen is a soft sponge for cleaning the charging compartment of your AirPods' case.
Together, these tools ensure you can comfortably clean all the places that may have dirt, whether on the earbuds themselves or in the charging case. While this kit is marketed as a tool for cleaning your earbuds, the brand says it can also be used on other gadgets, such as digital cameras, smartphones, and other Bluetooth earbuds. The brand says the kit is made of soft materials, but you'll still want to take care not to damage anything while cleaning.
Users vouch for the cleaning kit as the perfect tool
As of this writing, 86 percent of reviewers have given the kit a 4- or 5-star review. One Amazon reviewer praises the kit as a "comprehensive cleaning solution," saying it lives up to its multi-function claim and delivers great value for money. Another reviewer speaks highly of the kit, saying it helped clean "the small, difficult-to-reach areas of Apple AirPods and their charging case." Others say it's a great product because it helped them clean their AirPods really well. Past buyers say the tip of the pen easily removes "compacted wax and debris," and the soft microfiber comes in handy for cleansing the surface of your AirPods without scratching.
Additionally, users say the Yesimla Cleaner Kit for AirPods is compact (barely bigger than half a pencil), making it easy to store and even small enough to fit into your pocket if you want to carry it around or pack alongside your other valuables when going on a trip. Some users have bought the kit and used it to clean their phones, and say it works perfectly. The kit is also praised by users for being easy to use, durable, effective at its job, and worth the price.