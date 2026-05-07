This $4 Tool On Amazon Is 'Perfect' For Cleaning Your AirPods

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Unlike over-ear or on-ear headphones, earbuds like the AirPods need to be tucked inside your ears for a secure fit. Whether you wear your AirPods every single day or only a handful of times a week, they'll certainly get dirty over time from earwax and other gunk. That's why experts recommend cleaning your AirPods often. While how often they need cleaning depends on how often you wear them, treat this as mandatory maintenance you shouldn't skip, as it can help you avoid the risk of ear infections. Dirt can also be the reason why active noise cancellation isn't working on your AirPods, and cleaning can help fix the issue. But those AirPods are delicate pieces of tech, so they require a bit more care when cleaning.

If you're in the market for a dedicated cleaning kit for your AirPods, you're in luck. Yesimla's Cleaner Kit for AirPods will only cost you $4 on Amazon if you're a Prime subscriber. This cleaning kit usually costs $7, but the brand is currently selling it at a discount. The kit is highly rated on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 9,600 reviewers as of this writing. Furthermore, it has even earned Amazon's Choice label, which speaks to its high rating and good price.