5 Reasons Your AirPods' Noise Cancellation Isn't Working (And How To Fix It)

If ANC has never felt quite right or you recently changed the ear tips, you might be wearing your AirPods wrong. Keep in mind that ANC isn't simply a software-related feature — it also heavily relies on how well the ear tips seal to your ear canal. That's why AirPods come with differently sized ear tips, allowing you to pick the one that delivers the best experience.

Your AirPods come with a feature to test the fit of ear tips, and it's accessible on your iPhone. To run the test, make sure you're wearing your AirPods and connect them to your iPhone. On your phone, open Settings, tap the AirPods entry, then scroll down and select Ear Tip Fit Test. Tap Continue to proceed, then play the sound and wait for the results. If it says "Good Seal" for both ears, you're using the right ear tips. This means that something else is responsible for ANC not working on your AirPods.

In case you see "Adjust or Try a Different Ear Tip" for one or both ears, adjust the AirPods in your ears and try again. If you get the same results, try the test with one of the different ear tip sizes Apple included in the box. AirPods come with three sizes: Small, Medium, and Large. If the ear tips were indeed an improper fit, ANC should work fine now.