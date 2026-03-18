Change These 5 Settings To Improve Audio Quality On Your AirPods Pro

While the AirPods Pro work best when both earbuds are worn, you might prefer to use just one side sometimes. Maybe you want to be more aware of your surroundings while studying in a café or out walking, or you simply need to preserve the battery life of the other earbud.

The problem with using a single AirPod, though, is that you normally can't turn on noise cancellation. When you try to switch to this mode, you'll get an error saying you'd need to have both on. But you can actually use the feature anyway, all thanks to an AirPods trick hidden in the Accessibility menu. Here's how to turn it on:

Connect your AirPods Pro to your iPhone. In the Settings app, open AirPods Pro at the top. Scroll down to Accessibility. Under Noise Control, toggle on Noise Cancellation with One AirPod.

Now, whenever you have only one earbud on, simply press and hold its stem to set it to noise cancellation mode. You can also change the mode by long-pressing on the volume slider in your iPhone's Control Center and going to Listening Mode. If you have both earbuds on while using this feature, taking out one side won't keep the mode active, as it will automatically switch to Transparency mode. To continue using noise cancellation, you'll need to manually enable it. As for the listening experience, you'll still notice a significant difference in noise reduction even with a single AirPod. External sounds get canceled, so the surroundings become quieter. However, you naturally won't get the same effect as wearing both sides.