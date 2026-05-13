4 Budget Smartwatches With Better Battery Life Than The Apple Watch Ultra 3

Although CMF is a relatively recent entrant in the smartwatch space, it has already become one of the better cheap smartwatch brands. The CMF Watch 3 Pro is a $99 smartwatch that claims to last 13 days on a single charge with typical usage and 10 days on heavy usage. It can also be charged from zero to 100% in 99 minutes. These are pretty impressive numbers for a smartwatch that features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 326 ppi and 670 nits of peak brightness.

The smartwatch has a unique design, and a decent selection of health and fitness features. Although it can't compete with the best fitness trackers on the market, you can still track a host of workouts, get a heart rate sensor, and find support for sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring. There is also a dual-band GPS onboard for better location accuracy.

Of course, the affordable pricing means that CMF had to cut some corners, and one notable downside is its inability to handle a swim. That said, it's rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, meaning it's capable enough for taking on a dunk for up to 30 minutes in still, clear water (to a depth of around 5 feet). But don't wear it in hot showers, saunas, pools, or natural water bodies. Plus, the CMF Watch 3 Pro is not big on smart features as it lacks support for third-party apps and NFC for contactless payments. It does offer quick access to your calendar, a voice assistant, voice recorder, Bluetooth calling, phone notifications, and more. That said, it is a fairly large watch and it might not suit slender wrists.