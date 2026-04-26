The Cheap Android Smartwatch Consumer Reports Recommends Buying

Amazfit has a history of producing cheap Android smartwatches that users swear by. This is plain to see in the Amazon customer reviews section, where the Amazfit Bip 6 holds a 4.4-star rating after more than 5,200 reviews. The top reviews frequently compare the Bip 6 to premium Apple or Samsung watches, saying that it's a high-value product that can even outperform those expensive models in terms of reliability. The few negative reviews that this watch received tend to note that the Bip 6 did not perform well in water, which is a valid criticism to consider if you're an avid swimmer.

Another concern to keep in mind is the possibility that your smartwatch is selling your health data. When businesses sell products at a discount, they sometimes make up for it by selling customer data for profit. Users on Reddit have pondered the security risks associated with these cheap watches for years, with many commenters suggesting the use of an open-source Android application called Gadgetbridge to keep data local.

However, Amazfit has adamantly stated that they do not sell user data. Customer reviews on Amazon, Best Buy, and other online retailers have not indicated any blatant misuse of data by Amazfit, but it's still a good idea to be mindful of privacy if you decide to follow Consumer Reports' recommendation to buy the Amazfit Bip 6.