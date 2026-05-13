Amazon Users Call This Warming $90 Gadget A 'Life Changer' At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of bathroom gadgets that can be surprisingly useful. For instance, water leak sensors help you detect unwanted drips that drive up your water bill, while smart mirrors help ensure you look good and stay on top of your daily agenda at the same time. But for a "life-changing" bathroom gadget that brings a touch of luxury to your shower routine, there is the Keenray Towel Warmer Bucket.

From the outside, it just looks like a fancy container, but on the inside, it works to warm up your clothing and linens in six minutes or so. This should be more than enough time to get your towel toasty and ready for when you get out of the shower. It has earned 4.5 stars from over 6,000 reviewers on Amazon, many of whom are saying that the device looks great and improves their showers, especially in the winter. As of this writing, Keenray's warmer bucket is on sale for $90.