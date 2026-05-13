Amazon Users Call This Warming $90 Gadget A 'Life Changer' At Home
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There are plenty of bathroom gadgets that can be surprisingly useful. For instance, water leak sensors help you detect unwanted drips that drive up your water bill, while smart mirrors help ensure you look good and stay on top of your daily agenda at the same time. But for a "life-changing" bathroom gadget that brings a touch of luxury to your shower routine, there is the Keenray Towel Warmer Bucket.
From the outside, it just looks like a fancy container, but on the inside, it works to warm up your clothing and linens in six minutes or so. This should be more than enough time to get your towel toasty and ready for when you get out of the shower. It has earned 4.5 stars from over 6,000 reviewers on Amazon, many of whom are saying that the device looks great and improves their showers, especially in the winter. As of this writing, Keenray's warmer bucket is on sale for $90.
Give your bathroom a warm, spa-like vibe
Towel warmers are a great little luxury gadget to buy on Amazon, and the Keenray unit is designed to add spa-like vibes to your home by warming your clothing and linens. It has a 20-liter capacity, making it large enough to accommodate oversized towels, blankets, and bathrobes. If you'd like some warm pajamas before bed, you can throw those in there too. Once turned on via the push button, it heats your items for up to an hour before automatically shutting off.
Keenray notes to only use cotton or cotton blend fabrics and avoid chemical fiber materials or dropping in wet items. The container has a white finish with wood-tone accents, so it should fit nicely into most home aesthetics. It also features a fragrance disc within the lid to help with odors.
Amazon users praise the Keenray towel warmer for its practicality and nearly 80% have rated it five stars. One user said that it was a "life-changer" at home as it makes wearing a robe after a shower and curling up in bed with a blanket feel more luxurious with warm pieces. Another user mentioned that the large capacity easily handles towels for their family of five.