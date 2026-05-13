What Is The 83% Rule For Speaker Placement?

It's not uncommon for audiophiles to get lost in the world of high-end equipment, spending thousands of dollars while never fulfilling their quest for the perfect soundstage. The reality so many audiophiles miss is that regardless of how high-quality your equipment is or how many cool new audio gadgets you've upgraded your music setup with, the basic, physical factors of an audio setup can be as important to cohesive sound as the brand of your speakers. That means making a plan of where you and your speakers are positioned in a room is crucial to getting the most from your audio experience.

According to Jim Smith, an audio expert, consultant, and author, the golden ratio is determined by the distance between your speakers in relation to where you are listening from. Smith, best known for this book (and brand) "Get Better Sound," suggests that the distance between your speakers should be 83% of the distance between you and the midpoint of the plane between those speakers. While not a hard and fast rule, Smith uses that initial 83% measurement as a baseline when doing new installs and then adjusts from there.