8 Cool New Audio Gadgets To Upgrade Your Music Setup

If you are a serious audiophile, you probably have a solid setup: an amp, a DAC, and high-quality speakers delivering rich, detailed sound. That means you are done, right? Not quite. Many little devices can further elevate your audio setup, and we'll discuss them below.

Also, just because you have invested in a top-end HiFi doesn't mean you will only listen to music in that one room. There are many reasons why you should install multi-room audio systems. We have the technology to bring high-resolution audio to desktop or even portable music setups, pairing with headphones and IEMs rather than massive speakers.

And if you are still building your system, we have something for you, too. You no longer have to break the bank to upgrade from a simple home theater. Today's all-in-one HiFi units combine DACs and preamps to give you a more accessible high-res audio setup. With that in mind, let's get into a curated selection of gadgets to help you upgrade your music setup, no matter where you are in your audiophile journey.