This Tiny USB-C Gadget Adds Better Wireless Audio To Your Phone Or Laptop

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Noble Audio has unveiled, Sceptre, a high-performance Bluetooth audio dongle designed to provide enhanced wireless sound from any device. You plug it into the USB-C port on your device, pair your audio gear, and off you go. Noble has priced the Sceptre at $70 and designed it for easy portability. There are plenty of these external wireless Bluetooth transmitters on the market that promise better audio quality between devices, like a smartphone and set of Bluetooth headphones, but Noble's Sceptre is one of the newest.

After plugging the dongle into your device, the audio stream you want to listen to is sent through the Sceptre It works similarly to a Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC), which is one of those Hi-Fi gadgets that should be on every audiophile's wishlist. But Noble's dongle supports the latest audio codecs, which help compress and decompress files, to deliver high-quality wireless audio. The Noble Sceptre also supports HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP Bluetooth profiles aimed at ensuring reliable connectivity between devices.