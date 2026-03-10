5 Hi-Fi Gadgets That Should Be On Every Audiophile's Wishlist
An audiophile is a self-proclaimed audio obsessive — someone who will stop at almost nothing in the pursuit of truly high-quality sound. In a category like audio gear and high-fidelity gadgets, that pursuit can take you high into the price stratosphere. While sometimes there's a mysticism around why a piece of gear costs so much, other times that gear feels genuinely worth it, offering excellent performance and quality.
That's why we're sparing no expense to put together this list of must-haves for audio lovers. You'll find truly top-tier choices from categories including bookshelf speakers, soundbars, digital-audio converters, headphones, and more. And when we say we're sparing no expense, we mean it; these devices are all quite expensive, and they've earned their spot in the pantheon of premium audio products. We love high-quality audio gear — things like this innovative music-making device, for example. While most of the gadgets on this list are end-game picks, we'll cover a wide range of use cases that include focused music listening and general movies and entertainment.
KEF LSX II Wireless HiFi Speaker System
When it comes to hi-fi speakers, there are a few brands that always come up in the audiophile community, including Klipsch, Sonus Faber, Bowers & Wilkins, and of course KEF. KEF is known for some of its high-end passive speaker models that really deliver solid headroom and response from a high-quality amp.
For this selection, however, we're going with the LSX II wireless speaker system for a few reasons. The speaker features KEF's well-known Uni-Q driver array that's generally liked for its smooth, even sound, even in the small bookshelf form factor. The design is also impressive, with KEF's classic exposed-cone look and subtle curved enclosure. While audio enthusiasts often gravitate to the passive speakers that are more classically loved, the LSX II features wireless options that include Apple AirPlay, Spotify and title integration, and multi-device support. Obviously, the $1,500 price point isn't for the faint of heart, and at a maximum SPL of 102 decibels, they won't get terribly loud.
Sennheiser HD 800 Over-Ear Headphones
One hugely important category for audiophiles is over-ear headphones. A solid pair of open-back headphones is a go-to, providing crystal-clear audio performance in a breathable form factor for longer listening sessions. While there are plenty of impressive offerings from Sennheiser, Beyerdynamic, and more in the $300 to $600 range, if you really want to climb into the well-tested territory of "great," it's got to be the Sennheiser HD 800 S.
This painstakingly designed pair of headphones features 56-millimeter drivers, which Sennheiser claims are the largest transducers ever used in dynamic headphones. This allows for impressively detailed, reference-oriented sound. That means the sound is crafted to be accurate and shockingly precise — originally intended for music producers and audio engineers to reference their recordings.
The design, while iconic in its own right, is pretty chunky — so you won't be winning any sleekness awards with these. The earcups, though comfortable, don't use any high-end materials like leather or suede. But if you're shelling out around $2,000 for these, chances are you're doing it for the audio quality. And these headphones are virtually unmatched in that regard.
FIIO R9 Headphone Amp and DAC
If you're in the market for a high-end pair of headphones like the Sennheisers we mentioned, you're almost certainly going to want to invest in a digital-audio converter or headphone amp to set up those headphones for success. The FiiO R9 is our choice because it's a combination, all-in-one unit that really shoots for the stars in all categories.
This highly polished little player packs an impressive MQA-capable, high-resolution DAC and a rich, warm headphone amp into one shiny little package. There's an on-board touchscreen that uses a full Android operating system for extra control and user-friendliness. There are even a whole host of headphone connectors on board so it'll work with most high-end headphones you may already own.
There are a couple of key trade-offs here, the price being one important part. While the internal audio components are well-made and well-designed, you can likely find capable conversion and amplification at cheaper prices if you buy those components as separate units. It's also pretty blocky — not opting for the sleek, flat design of some more unassuming pieces. It is a statement piece for your listening space, that's for sure.
Sonos Arc Ultra
We're going to take a small detour into the audio-visual space for a moment, because audiophiles still demand the best from their everyday TV and movie setup. While high-end brands such as Cambridge Audio and KEF offer their own soundbars, what Sonos has done in the smart-connected soundbar space is impressive on a lot of fronts.
The Sonos Arc Ultra is the brand's latest flagship soundbar that puts most of what makes Sonos so popular into an all-in-one entertainment-focused device. Sonos bills the Arc Ultra as a 9.1.4 device with drivers and software strategically deployed to offer spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support. Amazon reviewers confirm that this immersion is impressive and rich. There's also voice control and the Wi-Fi-connected features consumers have come to expect from Sonos.
While this isn't nearly as pricey as some of the other products available on this list, it's still pretty expensive in the consumer-friendly category. At just over $1,000, it will offer oomph for your setup, but it probably won't impress the KEF aficionados. However, for the balance of features and ease-of-use, it's our clear soundbar winner.
Pro-Ject X2 B Balanced Turntable
As we covered recently, vinyl is continuing to pick up steam in the music space. So, many audiophiles have a setup that incorporates their record collection. There are a lot of high-end record players out there, and many of them climb well above $3,000 as custom, boutique design pieces. We're picking the Pro-Ject X2 B because it offers a decent balance between design and performance and doesn't require you to spend a lot of extra money just for the "premium factor."
The X2 B features a notably heavy platform and base, which Pro-Ject built to help decrease vibrations during playback. There's a 9-inch carbon fiber/aluminum tracking arm that comes loaded with an Ortofon coil cartridge — both with a focus on providing detail and consistency in playback. The whole thing is hand-built with the option for a handsome mahogany veneer finish. Of course, the X2 B is over $2,000, so this purchase is really only for those who like the look and want the unique balanced output offered (that's what the "B" denotes in the product name). For a record player, there are really very few trade-offs here.
How we chose these gadgets
Normally, when we're putting together a list of gadgets, there's a focus on value and price. We just recently posted a roundup of cheap audiophile gadgets, if that's your thing. This time around, the emphasis is on "wish list." There's a lot of talk in the audiophile community about end-game products, and that means sparing no expense to find the best speaker, amplifier, or headphones.
However, as with anything, you can get into an echelon where you're just spending money for the sake of it. For this list, we certainly picked premium-priced devices, but we kept a keen eye (and ear) out for the law of diminishing returns. Everything on this list could be considered many audiophiles' end-game devices in that category, but it will still feel satisfying and deliver on its promise. We also made sure to vet various audio publications, enthusiast forums, and Amazon reviews to verify that these products are worth their weight in listening.