5 Hi-Fi Gadgets That Should Be On Every Audiophile's Wishlist

An audiophile is a self-proclaimed audio obsessive — someone who will stop at almost nothing in the pursuit of truly high-quality sound. In a category like audio gear and high-fidelity gadgets, that pursuit can take you high into the price stratosphere. While sometimes there's a mysticism around why a piece of gear costs so much, other times that gear feels genuinely worth it, offering excellent performance and quality.

That's why we're sparing no expense to put together this list of must-haves for audio lovers. You'll find truly top-tier choices from categories including bookshelf speakers, soundbars, digital-audio converters, headphones, and more. And when we say we're sparing no expense, we mean it; these devices are all quite expensive, and they've earned their spot in the pantheon of premium audio products. We love high-quality audio gear — things like this innovative music-making device, for example. While most of the gadgets on this list are end-game picks, we'll cover a wide range of use cases that include focused music listening and general movies and entertainment.