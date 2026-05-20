These Built-In iPhone Features Can Help You Sleep

You already know how many health benefits you get from a good night's sleep. But sometimes, no matter how hard you try, you just can't seem to drift off to dreamland. If tossing and turning and counting sheep don't do the trick, there's one other way you can sleep better, according to experts: playing relaxing music or nature sounds.

One study from the University of New South Wales reports that music with slow musical notes successfully encourages sleep faster and improves the sleep quality at the same time. Meanwhile, a study published in the journal Urban Forestry & Urban Greening observed that participants who listened to a mix of valley water and forest birds were more relaxed, with their heart rate lower than when hearing road traffic sounds.

So if you've ever needed help falling asleep, try pulling up some soft music or nature sounds. You won't have to go digging on Spotify or YouTube, though. If you own an iPhone, these natural sleep aids are actually built into the device. Ambient Music plays soft music for you, while Background Sounds lets you play different kinds of nature sounds, from rain on a roof to fire crackles. Here's how to turn these features on.