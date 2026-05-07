Smart Earrings Are Now A Thing – And They Track More Metrics Than Your Smartwatch
Smartphones evolved into smartwatches, watches into smart rings, and it would seem the next natural progression is smart earrings. An innovative, up-and-coming wearable device is the Lumia 2 smart earrings, which launched on Kickstarter and met its funding goal in just three minutes. The campaign already raised nearly $1.5 million, well over the initial $10,000 goal. They promise "discreet next-gen health tracking," with embedded tech to monitor your sleep, activity, blood flow, and over 20 health metrics. They'll last for seven days on a single battery charge. Moreover, they'll purportedly come in a variety of styles, as you'd expect from a designer jewelry option.
The idea of smart earrings isn't entirely new. Another company, Incora Health, has 18-karat gold-over-titanium smart earrings on the way. Peripherii offers Priamble also offers a pair of earrings that function as earbuds rather than a sensor-laden wearable. What makes Lumia 2 earrings unique and enables feature-rich health tracking is their design. The sensors rest directly behind the ear, rather than on a finger or wrist, providing access to the ear's shallow blood vessels for precise readings. That allows for continuous data streams, such as extended heart rate or blood flow readings, without interruption by sudden movement during exercise.
Currently, Lumia 2's base price is $249, with different styles running higher, alongside high-quality material choices like gold, silver or titanium. There will also be a $20 monthly membership to use the tracking app and features, with annual plans available at a discount. Although the first shipments will go out to backers in December 2026, as far as I'm concerned, they already belong on the list of futuristic gadgets you can already own.
Why would you wear smart earrings over other smart wearables?
Undoubtedly, the same questions asked of smart rings are relevant here. For example, what's the point of an Oura Ring or similar smart ring if you already wear a smartwatch? Without using the Lumia 2 earrings myself, I cannot attest to this, but it seems the health monitoring is more robust thanks to the earrings' sensors, which rest discreetly behind the ears. There are many things a smart ring can do that a smartwatch cannot, because you wear it on your finger rather than your wrist.
Distraction-free tracking is one major benefit, which will also be possible with smart earrings like the Lumia 2, maybe even better. Every few minutes, Lumia 2 collects blood flow and heart rate metrics, such as HRV and displays this information in the app. You can also sacrifice battery life to increase or customize those polling rates if you want more frequent readings. It's also a totally different experience wearing something like this, all day, every day, in the shower, to bed, at work, at the gym, and everywhere else you go. The Lumia 2 is designed to consistently monitor your most vital health metrics in real-time and over the long-term.
With sensitive health data, privacy and security are always a concern. Lumia Health was established by people who claim to understand this. Daniel Lee, the co-founder and CEO, has a family history that inspired the development of Lumia's devices. Lumia Health also states health data will be encrypted, anonymized, and "access-controlled." It will only be shared with third parties, such as AWS, to "securely store and serve" users. Lumia promises to provide an opt-out for anyone who doesn't want their data "contributing to an aggregated pool of open source data for top researchers," and will "vet" those researchers.