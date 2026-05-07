Smart Earrings Are Now A Thing – And They Track More Metrics Than Your Smartwatch

Smartphones evolved into smartwatches, watches into smart rings, and it would seem the next natural progression is smart earrings. An innovative, up-and-coming wearable device is the Lumia 2 smart earrings, which launched on Kickstarter and met its funding goal in just three minutes. The campaign already raised nearly $1.5 million, well over the initial $10,000 goal. They promise "discreet next-gen health tracking," with embedded tech to monitor your sleep, activity, blood flow, and over 20 health metrics. They'll last for seven days on a single battery charge. Moreover, they'll purportedly come in a variety of styles, as you'd expect from a designer jewelry option.

The idea of smart earrings isn't entirely new. Another company, Incora Health, has 18-karat gold-over-titanium smart earrings on the way. Peripherii offers Priamble also offers a pair of earrings that function as earbuds rather than a sensor-laden wearable. What makes Lumia 2 earrings unique and enables feature-rich health tracking is their design. The sensors rest directly behind the ear, rather than on a finger or wrist, providing access to the ear's shallow blood vessels for precise readings. That allows for continuous data streams, such as extended heart rate or blood flow readings, without interruption by sudden movement during exercise.

Currently, Lumia 2's base price is $249, with different styles running higher, alongside high-quality material choices like gold, silver or titanium. There will also be a $20 monthly membership to use the tracking app and features, with annual plans available at a discount. Although the first shipments will go out to backers in December 2026, as far as I'm concerned, they already belong on the list of futuristic gadgets you can already own.