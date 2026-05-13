5 Of The Best Subscription Discounts For Students In 2026
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Student life comes with a lot of expenses, so if you're in college, you're probably on the lookout for ways to save money. For those who are living on their own for the first time, college is an important time to learn about managing finances and living on a budget. Fortunately, there are plenty of deals offered exclusively to students, including many on subscriptions you may already have.
Some of these discounts only require a student email address (one that ends in ".edu"), while others require additional verification. That's often done through SheerID, a platform that confirms whether you're eligible for things like student, military, or senior discounts using sources like university registrar offices and, when necessary, document review.
If you're looking for more student discounts, there are websites like Unidays, Student Beans, and ID.me that compile deals on things like clothes, travel, and tech. If you're looking to save on subscriptions, here are five notable deals covering a range of categories from food to software.
Amazon Prime
With over 200 million members, Amazon Prime is the second biggest subscription service in the world, surpassed only by Netflix. An Amazon Prime membership comes with hidden perks many users aren't aware of, as well as the obvious benefits like free shipping and Prime Video. However, at $14.99/month ($139/year), it isn't cheap. That's why Amazon Prime for Young Adults (formerly called Amazon Prime Student) is such a great deal at $7.49/month (50% off). If you're an older student, don't be fooled by the name. While all young adults ages 18 to 24 can access the deal regardless of college enrollment status, it's also open to students regardless of age who verify their status through Amazon.
An Amazon Prime for Young Adults membership starts with a six-month free trial. After that, you'll be charged $7.49/month for as long as you're eligible. For students, that's until graduation or a maximum of four years (the trial period included); for those who join via age verification, the discount ends once you reach 25. Once your eligibility ends, your membership will transition to a standard one unless you cancel it.
Hulu
A lot of streaming services offer discounts for students, including Max, Spotify, and YouTube Premium, but of them, Hulu has easily the best deal. You can get Hulu (With Ads) for just $1.99/month for as long as you're a student, which represents a whopping 83% discount. That student price has remained the same despite last year's Disney+ and Hulu price increase, sweetening an already great deal that gives you access to shows like "The Bear" and "Only Murders in the Building."
To get the student price, you'll have to verify your enrollment through SheerID. From there, your status will be automatically re-verified annually, reverting to regular price once you've graduated or left school. You also don't need to make a new account for this, as you can apply the deal to an existing one. The only downside is that you'll have to watch ads, but that's a small sacrifice for such a steep discount at a time when streaming services are getting more expensive.
Squarespace
As with streaming services, students can get some great discounts on software and online services, too. Microsoft even offers various perks to stop students from buying a MacBook Neo, as well as discounts on Microsoft 365 and hardware. Students can also get Adobe Creative Cloud at a steep discount. However, while these deals are good, there are smart money alternatives to Adobe Creative Cloud and Microsoft Office, and you may be able to get these through your school if they're required for coursework or communication.
That's why we're highlighting Squarespace as the best software deal for students. The website-building platform offers 50% off your first year, which is verified through Student Beans and can be applied to any plan. That probably won't last the entirety of your college experience, but consider when you'll actually need it. Squarespace is ideal for recent and soon-to-be graduates who need to put together a website or portfolio to assist in their job search, so even just one year at half off is a solid deal.
DoorDash
Ordering food is a staple of student life, whether you're sharing a pizza with new friends or shoveling lo mein into your mouth while you cram for exams. There are more options than ever, but delivery gets expensive fast. If you order out a lot, subscribing to DoorDash can help you save money with free delivery and other discounts. That's usually $9.99/month ($96/year), but there's also a Student DashPass Plan at $4.99/month ($48/year), a discount of 50%.
DashPass comes with benefits beyond $0 delivery and other discounts. Members who order through DoorDash but pick it up themselves can earn 5% back in credits, as well as up to four discounted Lyft rides a month. If you're in the mood for something fancy, DashPass benefits also apply to Caviar, a DoorDash-owned service that positions itself as an upscale alternative to other delivery apps. If you frequently order delivery, DashPass will pay for itself in just a couple of orders a month, especially at that student price.
Headspace
While it isn't a household name like the other subscriptions listed, Headspace addresses the serious subject of mental health. It's far too easy to neglect your own wellbeing when juggling the demands of student life, which is why a mindfulness app like this one can be a huge help. Headspace is designed to help users relax, get better sleep, and practice mindfulness with resources like guided meditations, focus music, and expert advice on subjects like managing anxiety and improving personal relationships.
Headspace's Student Plan is just $9.99/year, an 83% discount from its usual price of $69.99/year. As with other deals, this is verified through SheerID and checked annually. Making this offer even better is that the savings don't end right after you leave school. If your enrollment can't be re-verified and you don't cancel, you'll be given a special alumni subscription discount of 40% off one year of regular-priced membership.
Methodology
The subscriptions listed here were selected based on the discount offered and relevance to the average student. For example, there are great deals from retailers like Costco and Sam's Club, as well as meal kit boxes like HelloFresh, but many students have limited access to transportation and kitchens. Finally, we only considered deals without age restrictions and focused on ones that last for as long as you're a student rather than free trials or short-term discounts, making an exception for Squarespace as explained in its entry.