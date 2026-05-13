5 Of The Best Subscription Discounts For Students In 2026

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Student life comes with a lot of expenses, so if you're in college, you're probably on the lookout for ways to save money. For those who are living on their own for the first time, college is an important time to learn about managing finances and living on a budget. Fortunately, there are plenty of deals offered exclusively to students, including many on subscriptions you may already have.

Some of these discounts only require a student email address (one that ends in ".edu"), while others require additional verification. That's often done through SheerID, a platform that confirms whether you're eligible for things like student, military, or senior discounts using sources like university registrar offices and, when necessary, document review.

If you're looking for more student discounts, there are websites like Unidays, Student Beans, and ID.me that compile deals on things like clothes, travel, and tech. If you're looking to save on subscriptions, here are five notable deals covering a range of categories from food to software.