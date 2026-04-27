Everything Microsoft Is Offering To Stop Students From Buying The MacBook Neo
Apple's MacBook Neo is a compact, portable, and powerful machine designed for college students. It's the company's most affordable MacBook, with an even lower price for those enrolled in school courses. In an effort to capture the attention of students, Microsoft responded with a deal of its own, specifically focused on eligible U.S. students. The Microsoft College Offer, as the company refers to it, is available with the purchase of a new PC and features add-ons for study sessions, exam preparation, and late-night gaming. Essentially, the package is an effort to turn a new Windows machine into a competitor for the MacBook Neo.
Microsoft's deal comes after Apple's announcement of the MacBook Neo being marketed at $599, with an additional $100 discount for college students. The Neo and associated discounts are available through Apple's Education Savings program, built for those enrolled in college, new attendees, family members, staff, faculty, and homeschool teachers. At $499 for students, the Neo can be an enticing entry point into the Apple ecosystem for students, but Microsoft's bundled offer comes with several perks that make it at least worthwhile to look into as an alternative.
At its core, Microsoft's plan to counter Apple is to offer savings for students who purchase a select PC. Doing so provides the user one year of Microsoft 365 Premium, one year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a design-your-own Xbox Wireless Controller (and the chance to tap into 4 cool things you didn't know Xbox controllers could do). These add-ons would usually cost more than $500 if purchased separately, but come along for free with a PC bought through the College Offer program.
Breaking down what's in the Microsoft college bundle
The Microsoft College Offer takes aim at key aspects of college life for most students: note-taking, exam prep, and fun ... especially gaming. Access to Microsoft 365 Premium addresses the first couple of those points, while two Xbox-based offerings cover the fun-and-games aspects.
In a way, this new deal is a repackaging of perks that Microsoft already provides to students. For example, the company already offers a free year of Microsoft 365 Premium for college students. The deal included in the Microsoft College Offer is basically the same, as students get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, along with Copilot support throughout. Those programs provide the core functionality for writing papers, designing documents, and saving important files (the plan comes with six terabytes of storage) that students stress about during the school year. Of course, as with most software, Office has benefits that many users don't take advantage of, like 8 hidden Microsoft Office 365 features that students might also find valuable.
The Xbox add-ons are icing on the cake, and where the Microsoft College Offer stands out from the company's previous Office discounts for students. This deal includes free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a year and a custom Xbox Wireless Controller, built based on the student's own design choices. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was once considered a pretty good gaming deal, but a recent price bump to $30 a month left some players grumbling and others priced out. This deal removes that barrier for students, at least temporarily, and gives players access to more than 500 Xbox and PC games, including newly released games.
Microsoft college bundle terms and how students can get it
There is a catch when it comes to who can get the bundled deal. Specifically, the fine print reveals it's only available to college students located in the United States. To successfully redeem the offer, a student must be an eligible college student with a valid .edu email address. However, that's not the only stipulation.
As mentioned, students must purchase a qualifying Microsoft PC. This purchase must be made through official retailers listed on Microsoft.com, a group that includes Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, or from first-party manufacturers like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Surface. As for Xbox Game Pass, a student must be a new subscriber to the service in order to receive the free offer. It will not work on any accounts already linked to Game Pass. Similarly, the free access to Microsoft 365 Premium applies only to new subscribers (or maybe you'll decide there may simply not be a need for Microsoft Office anymore).
To redeem the offer, students must first purchase a qualifying computer, check their Microsoft account email, or click a pop-up on their new PC verifying student status, and once verified, they'll receive an email with the offer to claim the bundle. There is a limited amount of time students can redeem the offer, which ends on June 30, 2026. So there are plenty of caveats with this deal, but it can still be pretty enticing for students who check all the boxes.