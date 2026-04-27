Everything Microsoft Is Offering To Stop Students From Buying The MacBook Neo

Apple's MacBook Neo is a compact, portable, and powerful machine designed for college students. It's the company's most affordable MacBook, with an even lower price for those enrolled in school courses. In an effort to capture the attention of students, Microsoft responded with a deal of its own, specifically focused on eligible U.S. students. The Microsoft College Offer, as the company refers to it, is available with the purchase of a new PC and features add-ons for study sessions, exam preparation, and late-night gaming. Essentially, the package is an effort to turn a new Windows machine into a competitor for the MacBook Neo.

Microsoft's deal comes after Apple's announcement of the MacBook Neo being marketed at $599, with an additional $100 discount for college students. The Neo and associated discounts are available through Apple's Education Savings program, built for those enrolled in college, new attendees, family members, staff, faculty, and homeschool teachers. At $499 for students, the Neo can be an enticing entry point into the Apple ecosystem for students, but Microsoft's bundled offer comes with several perks that make it at least worthwhile to look into as an alternative.

At its core, Microsoft's plan to counter Apple is to offer savings for students who purchase a select PC. Doing so provides the user one year of Microsoft 365 Premium, one year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a design-your-own Xbox Wireless Controller (and the chance to tap into 4 cool things you didn't know Xbox controllers could do). These add-ons would usually cost more than $500 if purchased separately, but come along for free with a PC bought through the College Offer program.