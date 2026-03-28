Why There's Simply No Need For Microsoft Office Anymore

Currently, Microsoft 365 plans start at $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year for Personal, with Family and Premium options that allow up to six accounts to join. That follows a January 2025 price increase that coincided with Microsoft adding Copilot as part of all plans. This timing made it pretty clear that consumers are being asked to pay more for AI features whether or not they have any intention of using them.

Users have also reported increasing frustration with Microsoft 365, especially as the company continues to push Copilot. One Reddit user received over 2,000 upvotes for calling it an "active impediment to workflow." Others shared more specific criticisms of the service, such as Outlook's search becoming unhelpful and Copilot sometimes making it hard to do simple things like opening your email. Add to that the more general concerns associated with AI (like security, privacy, and environmental impact), and it seems lots of Office 365 users are overpaying for software that doesn't work as well as older versions that are no longer available.

If you just want the classic apps without things like cloud storage or AI features, there is Office Home 2024, which charges a one-time price of $179.99. This doesn't include features like Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft Defender, nor will it receive any updates with new features. Office Home 2024 is nice for those who don't want to add yet another subscription to their monthly budget. However, if all you plan to use are Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, there are cheaper options (even free ones) that'll get the job done.