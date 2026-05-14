Why Slapping Your Apple Watch Is Actually Useful
No matter how much you may want to, it's typically a bad idea to get physical with your tech. Though software glitches or companies randomly adding a 4GB AI model to your machine can make you feel like it's time to grab the boxing gloves, most of the time hitting your devices is likely to just cause more problems. However, there's one Apple Watch feature that may welcome your palm. Known as Cover to Mute, this feature silences notifications on an Apple Watch by covering the watch with your hand for up to three seconds. In a rush, this might look like someone is slapping their device, but in reality, it's probably closer to a smothering motion.
This feature is exclusive to Apple Watch, and it's a quick and easy way to deal with the variety of notifications, such as calls, alerts, messages, and even activity reminders. Along with being able to quickly silence notifications, there are also Apple Watch safety features that can come in handy during an emergency. So put down the gloves and let us show you not only how to use the Cover to Mute feature but also how to enable and disable it.
How to use the Apple Watch Cover to Mute feature
Enabled by default, the Apple Watch's Cover to Mute feature is a means of quickly silencing certain notifications. It's good if you don't want to be bothered while you're doing something important, and using it is rather easy. All users need to do is cover the Watch's display for three seconds using the palm of their hand, and notifications from things like an expired timer or messages will go silent. Your watch will give you a little tap to confirm the action.
If you want to enable or disable the feature, follow these steps:
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Navigate to Settings on your Apple Watch.
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Select Gestures.
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Enable or disable Cover to Mute by clicking the toggle.
Additionally, if you have an Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or an Apple Watch Series 9 or later, you can also use the Wrist Flick feature, which is also enabled by default (but can be found in the Gestures settings). Just flip the wrist with your watch on it over and return it back to its original position to stop a notification.
As a reminder, an Apple Limited Warranty doesn't cover accidental damage, though AppleCare+ coverage does. Nonetheless, we still wouldn't recommend slapping your device with too much force. However, there may be some additional under-the-radar Apple Watch features that you'll want to check out if you're looking to dive deeper into the capabilities of your smart wearable.