Why Slapping Your Apple Watch Is Actually Useful

No matter how much you may want to, it's typically a bad idea to get physical with your tech. Though software glitches or companies randomly adding a 4GB AI model to your machine can make you feel like it's time to grab the boxing gloves, most of the time hitting your devices is likely to just cause more problems. However, there's one Apple Watch feature that may welcome your palm. Known as Cover to Mute, this feature silences notifications on an Apple Watch by covering the watch with your hand for up to three seconds. In a rush, this might look like someone is slapping their device, but in reality, it's probably closer to a smothering motion.

This feature is exclusive to Apple Watch, and it's a quick and easy way to deal with the variety of notifications, such as calls, alerts, messages, and even activity reminders. Along with being able to quickly silence notifications, there are also Apple Watch safety features that can come in handy during an emergency. So put down the gloves and let us show you not only how to use the Cover to Mute feature but also how to enable and disable it.