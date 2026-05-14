Here's How Much Battery Your Samsung Phone's Always On Display Is Using

The Always On Display (AOD) feature is available on several Samsung phones, from the Galaxy S26 flagships to the cheaper Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57, and can be a convenient tool to have on hand. AOD lets users glance at the screen for quick information, including the time, notifications, widget content, and Now bar updates (where available). While the Always On Display functionality doesn't light up the entire screen, it still uses energy compared with leaving the display fully off while the phone is idle. The energy consumption can vary depending on the type of screen used in a particular Galaxy phone, but it can be notable, reaching up to one percent of your battery charge per hour.

Newer flagship phones feature LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) OLED panels that allow Samsung to offer dynamic refresh rates, ranging from 1 Hz to 120 Hz. The lower the refresh rate, the less energy the screen consumes, including when it's just showing static content with AOD enabled. Midrange and entry-level devices may not feature the same type of OLED panels. Refresh rate may only go up to 90 Hz on some of them, without supporting dynamic refresh. Also, the more content (like widgets and richer wallpaper) that is shown while the screen is not in use, the more energy AOD will consume.

Even Samsung points to AOD as a power vampire, with their support documentation notes that it's one of the features that Power saving mode disables in an attempt to make your charge last longer. Samsung doesn't provide specific battery consumption figures, but third-party tests have shown that AOD is responsible for faster battery drain.