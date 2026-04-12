3 Cheap Android Phones More Powerful Than The Samsung Galaxy A37

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The Galaxy A37 is the newest mid-range entrant in Samsung's smartphone lineup. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. It's powered by the Exynos 1480 SoC and runs on Android 16 with One UI 8.5 on top. More importantly, the phone is set to receive Android OS and security updates for six years, which is excellent for a mid-range smartphone. It goes on sale starting at $450 in the U.S. via Samsung's physical stores, the company website, various wireless carriers, and Amazon. While early hands-on reports indicate that the Galaxy A37 is a decent mid-ranger, it doesn't pack any notable upgrades over the Galaxy A36, which is already among the best budget gaming phones and even the best budget smartphones for frequent travelers.

The only major change is the new Exynos processor, which is kind of a downer as the A37 is $50 more expensive than its predecessor. Although the price increase is likely because of the increase in component pricing, it makes the phone not as great a value pick. So, if you want to explore all your options and are looking for similarly priced phones that are capable of delivering better performance with their beefier internals, you are in luck. There are several budget or mid-range Android phones that you can consider over the Galaxy A37. Here's a look at three of the top options.