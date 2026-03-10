The 8 Best Budget Smartphones For Frequent Travelers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When the wanderlust bug bites, there's no stopping people from booking tickets to exotic, unexplored locations and getting lost in the culture and history. Most people won't bat an eye before taking their phone to these locations, capturing the sights and navigating the local hotspots.
However, some travelers prefer to carry a budget phone, either with or instead of their primary device. It serves as a reliable backup in case their phone gets lost or stolen. Alternatively, people can leave their high-end smartphones at home as a precautionary measure and travel worry-free with a cheaper device instead. Both these courses of action are perfectly reasonable.
If you're an avid traveler, checking the market for cheap cellphone brands can be a bit overwhelming. A budget smartphone should take great photos that capture your fondest soon-to-be memories. In fact, your smartphone likely makes it unnecessary to bring a budget digital camera. It should also have good battery life, be durable enough for a bit of rough use, and be able to resist the elements if the weather turns against you. If this research proves to be overwhelming, check out these excellent smartphones that can become a crucial part of your travels without burning a hole in your pocket.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
The sheer number of Samsung models on the market is downright mind-boggling. Samsung has done a great job of producing high-end models, budget smartphones, and everything in between. While its expensive flagship phones are usually brilliant and loaded with Samsung's suite of cool new features, the cheaper options can be a mixed bag.
Thankfully, the Galaxy S25 FE is a good-quality phone that can be had at a reasonable price. Currently on sale for $464.55 (normally $649.99), you can get your hands on the 128GB model, which is enough space to store a bunch of videos and photos documenting your trip.
In addition to the 50MP main camera, it comes with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto camera, giving you plenty of options for some great results. If selfies are more your jam, then the 12MP front-facing camera should be more than up to this task. The 4,900mAh battery will keep this phone running for 17 hours, and a dual-SIM configuration supports eSIM, which means that getting connected abroad will never be a hassle with the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE. The IP68 rating is the cherry on top of this impressive package that makes the S25 FE perfect for travelers.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro
The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is currently on sale for $479.50 (normally $535) and is yet another great budget option that travelers will love. It's one of the few smartphones on this list with a dual IP68 and IP69 rating. Giving it a level of protection that will help you feel more secure during lengthy treks and adventurous journeys. Its storage capacity of 512GB is excellent and ensures that you can snap as many pictures as you want without any worries.
With a 50MP main camera, another 50MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP front-facing selfie camera, you can rest assured that this phone will snap some truly gorgeous pictures. It may lack a 4K, 60FPS video mode, but this is far from a dealbreaker, especially for such a budget-friendly device.
The 6,000mAh battery is excellent and ensures that this phone will barely dip past 50% by the time the day draws to a close. A military-grade MIL-STD-810H strength rating makes sure that this device will survive anything but the roughest bumps and keep ticking, making it a reliable option on a long vacation.
Google Pixel 9a
Google's Pixel lineup features some of the best Android phones you can get your hands on, and the Pixel 9a is no exception. This cheap Android phone punches well above its price bracket, with travelers loving how perfect this package is for their trips. The IP68 certification guarantees that water and dust won't impede its operation, the Native Damage Resistance (NDR) of the 9a's Corning Gorilla Glass 3 means that you don't have to worry about this phone dropping and evaporating into dust, and the phone's dual SIM + eSIM compatibility makes it easier to upload region-specific SIMs to make your life as a traveler easier.
All of these perks can be enjoyed for just $499. This is a ridiculously great price point, especially when the general consensus is that the upgrade from the Pixel 9a to the Pixel 10a isn't all that worthwhile. Even if you find the design ugly, it's probably the only negative thing people can point out about the device. Every other feature was impressive back when this phone launched and can still raise some eyebrows. Take the battery, for example. The Pixel 9a has a 5,100mAh cell that is bigger than the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, leading to 13 hours of battery life that is perfect for people on the road. This phone is also great for pictures, courtesy of a 48MP primary camera, along with a 13MP ultra-wide lens.
Samsung Galaxy A56
For $385, the Samsung Galaxy A56 might just be the best cheap, high-quality Android phone on the market. The brightness of 1,200 nits is nothing special, but regular travelers will be glad to know that the display bumps its brightness up to 1,900 nits in direct sunlight. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus helps minimize scratches and keeps your phone safe from all but the most damaging falls. The rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro lens, helping you take some gorgeous photos.
The 5,000mAh battery will last you the entire day with ease, and the support for both dual SIMs and an eSIM is much-welcome for people who don't want to spend a fortune on roaming data packs. While this mid-range smartphone may seem too good to be true, there's one area where this device cuts a pretty serious corner.
Instead of the IP68 certification that most other smartphones on this list have, the Samsung Galaxy A56 only has a disappointing IP67 rating. This can raise some doubts regarding how usable this device will be if you drop it in a body of water, but this is the only drawback in what is otherwise a near-perfect device for you to bring on an extended vacation.
Google Pixel 10a
At a glance, it may be hard to differentiate between the Google Pixel 10a and 9a. The design, performance, and camera setup are virtually identical. This may entice you to go for the previous model that is slightly cheaper, but the savings aren't as intense as you'd assume. The 10a costs only $80 more with a price point of $499, featuring some critical improvements that frequent travelers will find to be right up their alley.
For starters, the Pixel 10a uses an improved Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, safeguarding the device from any accidental drops and rough use. Its IP68 water and dust resistance is also a huge help in this regard. While the 9a will stop receiving security updates by 2032, the Pixel 10a will remain secure for a year longer, which may justify paying a slightly increased price for the more recent model. Perhaps the most important upgrade that travelers will appreciate the most is the redesigned connectivity chip. This helps the emergency SOS service use satellite connectivity to improve its functionality, which is a godsend for people who are exploring locations that don't have reliable cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.
The phone also supports fast charging up to 45W, going from 0 to 50 percent in just half an hour. During a vacation, when people won't be spending their time in a hotel room for too long, this swift charging speed is helpful. The 128GB model will fall in your sub-$500 budget, but you can shell out a $100 more for the 256GB model if you want as much storage space as possible to store the high-quality pictures and videos captured by this device's 48MP main camera and 13MP ultra-wide lens.
Nothing Phone 3a
Nothing is known for developing some of the most uniquely designed phones on the market, and the Nothing Phone 3a is no exception. For just $379, travelers looking for a budget phone will be more than pleased by what this device has to offer. The Phone 3a has many things going for it, with the camera being a notable highlight.
For its budget price, you'll enjoy a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 3X telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide, which is unheard of in a budget modern phone. The phone's photo-taking capabilities are improved even further with another 50MP front camera to cover all bases and let you click some stunning selfies without a noticeable quality dip.
The 5,000mAh battery has an excellent capacity, with this phone lasting users for an entire day with some charge to spare. On top of this, it also charges up to 100 percent in just under an hour. Suffice it to say, travelers who will be out throughout the day won't have to worry about their phone shutting down. While the phone can lag sometimes, and a meager IP64 rating means that it can only resist a few splashes of water, the Nothing Phone 3a is a great budget phone in every other department and well worth the minute investment for frequent travelers. Just make sure that you don't keep this phone in your pocket when swimming at the beach, and you're golden.
Motorola Moto G Power (2026)
In terms of sturdiness, the 2026 model of the Motorola Moto G Power ticks all boxes while being priced at an ultra-reasonable $299.99. The Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, a dual IP68/IP69 rating, and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H compliance mean that this phone will keep on going even after a particularly debilitating fall. Hardcore travelers who will use their phones in rough conditions can rest assured that the Moto G Power won't die on them.
Bolstering this phone's travel-friendly nature is a 5,200mAh battery, lasting for more than 18 hours before it needs to be plugged in. The support for both a nano-SIM and eSIM is something that travelers will note, especially since setting up a digital SIM will take little to no time on this phone and let them enjoy a reliable network that doesn't drain their bank account dry.
While the 128GB of storage space may seem lacking, you can get an SD card to bump this up to 1TB. If you love to take hundreds of pictures and videos commemorating your travels, then this is a much-needed upgrade. While the cameras aren't anything to write home about, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera are all noteworthy additions to the Motorola Moto G Power (2026) that make it competent enough in this department.
Samsung Galaxy A36
With the Samsung Galaxy A36 going for as low as $279.86, this phone is the very definition of budget-friendly. This phone does cut some corners that travelers should be aware of. The IP67 dust and water resistance is slightly lacking, which means that you should be wary of using this phone in extreme conditions. The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, applied to both the front and the glass back, is competent despite being a bit outdated compared to the 7i and higher variants. Thankfully, these drawbacks aren't severe enough to stop travelers from getting their hands on one of the finest budget smartphones on the market.
The support for both physical nano-SIMs and eSIMs is excellent, and what makes things even better is that this phone can support two eSIMs at once. Just keep in mind that your nano-SIM will be disabled in such an event, but people exploring multiple countries in a single trip won't mind this. Both the 128GB and 256GB models can be bought for under $500, meaning that people who prioritize high storage space won't have to break the bank too much. Finally, if you don't want to replace this phone too early, then you'll be happy to know that the A36 will receive OS and security updates for 6 years and stay relevant until March 31, 2031.
Methodology
To be considered for this list, we took a look at smartphones that cost less than $500. Following this, we focused on phone features that mattered to travelers. This included things like dual-SIM and eSIM support, long battery life, durability, water & dust resistance, camera quality, and storage. In addition to our own expertise, we cross-referenced reviews across many trusted publications to give you the absolute best list of budget-friendly devices for your next expedition.