4 Disadvantages Of Mini LED TVs You Should Know About

Another mini-LED drawback that stems from the presence of a backlight is blooming. It's basically a display artifact in which the backlight shining on the back of the isolated bright objects "bleeds" into the surrounding darker areas. The reason for this is simple: because mini-LED TVs have a finite number of local dimming zones, they aren't able to precisely target light to an individual pixel without it spilling over to the darker surrounding areas. It's most noticeable with small, bright highlights in a scene, and also appears around subtitles, as those are often bright white against a black background.

The severity of blooming can vary depending on the number of dimming zones, with a higher number of zones resulting in tighter light control and less light bleed. While too much blooming can be distracting, you won't typically notice faint blooming when you are engrossed in a piece of content. By contrast, there is no blooming on OLED TVs, as they can precisely target illumination at a pixel level.

Moreover, some manufacturers, in an effort to curb blooming, sometimes aggressively turn off the backlight in some darker areas of a scene. While this reduces blooming and results in deeper blacks, it can cause some shadow details to become less visible as they don't get sufficient backlighting. This is referred to as black crush, and results in the loss of subtle textures in dark environments.