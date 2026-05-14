5 Things A Garmin Watch Can Do That Apple Watch Can't

The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch around, as reported by Counterpoint. It perfectly integrates with the iPhone and AirPods and has three different lineups that serve different audiences. Still, runners, hikers, and swimmers sometimes prefer to have a Garmin watch. Part of the reason is the things a Garmin watch can do that an Apple Watch can't, such as offering solar charging, a full button navigation, and even measuring more specific health metrics.

Truth be told, the Garmin experience has been available for more than two decades, while the Apple Watch recently hit its first 10-year anniversary, so the former is more established in the market. The first Garmin smartwatch, the Forerunner 201 was released in 2003. Since then, the company released more than 40 versions of the watch, with some of the latest versions including an OLED display, light titanium bezels, and a battery as durable as the product as a whole.

A Garmin watch can offer athletes much more than an Apple Watch, and it might be one of the reasons why these smartwatches are still so popular among sports enthusiasts. These features are what make some users ignore that Apple has been responsible for making smartwatches a lot more mainstream thanks to the Apple Watch design, different band customizations, and Watch Faces.