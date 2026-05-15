How Long Do Smart Plugs Last On Average?

The smart home market has been exploding during the past several years. One of the simplest ways to join this revolution is through smart plugs. Among the cool things that smart plugs can do, they're highly versatile for simple electronics, lamps, and fans. They're often significantly cheaper than buying a dedicated smart device, such as a smart thermostat, and they allow you to sync up to a smart assistant like Google Nest or Alexa for voice control.

However, like all electronics, smart plugs come with an expiration date. On average, you can expect a smart plug to last for three to five years, potentially longer if you properly care for it. Since one of the primary benefits of a smart plug is the opportunity to save power and money, a longer lifespan naturally incurs more savings.

Another major advantage of a smart plug is the sustainability angle. However, for a smart plug to justify its green argument, it needs to save more energy over its life than what's used in its embodied or total manufacturing. You can support this requirement by being gentle and strategic with how you make use of your smart plug to ensure its longevity.